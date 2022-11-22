Monday Night Football: Which AEW star attended the game between the 49ers and the Cardinals?

AEW stars have often been caught supporting other popular US sports, especially the NFL. Recently, a top AEW Champion was spotted at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, Mexico.

Stars like Britt Baker have often been spotted outside of pro wrestling, as the star has been open with her support of Pittsburgh-based sports teams. But since the match was held in Mexico City, none other than Penta El Zero Miedo made a personal appearance - mask and face paint included.

George Kittle of the San Francisco nsico 49ers personally went up to Penta ahead of the game, leading to the NFL commentators name-dropping the AEW Trios Champion. Additionally, Penta handed Kittle a special El Zero Miedo football-themed mask.

Due to the strict bylaws that a Luchador has to adhere to, fans know very little about Penta El Zero's interests as well as what he does in his free time. And unlike WWE's Rey Mysterio, the star doesn't seem to be able to speak much English, meaning there's another barrier with the All Elite Wrestling fanbase.

Penta recently took part in a match at Full Gear alongside his brother Rey Fenix and PAC to defend the Trios Championships against The Elite. Despite their ultimate victory, a WWE veteran outright called the match "unwatchable."

Death Triangle will take on The Elite in a Best Out of Seven Series for the AEW Trios Championship

Despite defeating The Elite at Full-Gear, it doesn't seem like their long back-and-forth battle is over yet. Shortly after the pay-per-view, the promotion announced that the two teams will run it back six more times, with their next bout taking place during this week's Dynamite.

Fans have had a few mixed reactions to the announcement, with some criticizing Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks for seemingly booking themselves to win back the belts eventually.

However, hardcore fans of the two teams seem elated that they get to see them go back and forth so many times. Regardless of both reactions, only time will tell whether or not the series will prove useful to the promotion or not.

