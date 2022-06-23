Updated AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view match card

It has been officially announced that 3 more matches will feature in the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Adding further intrigue to the event, a major twist has been infused into the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match.

Tony Khan's promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event is one for the history books. The mega event features several star-studded championship clashes, high-stakes matches, and long-overdue dream bouts. It will be the first-ever crossover pay-per-view between AEW and NJPW, and it promises to be an exciting, action-packed event.

Here is the updated card for this Sunday's stacked Forbidden Door pay-per-view:

• Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Interim AEW World championship

• Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s championship

• Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole for the IWGP World Heavyweight championship

• Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the IWGP United States championship

• FTR (c) vs. Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan (c) vs. Roppongi Vice, in a winner takes all match for the ROH & IWGP tag team championships

• PAC vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW All-Atlantic championship

• Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked choice

• Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara

• Dudes With Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi) vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo)

• Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, & Austin Gunn) & Max Caster vs. NJPW Dojo team of The DKC, Kevin Knight, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura on The Buy-In pre-show

As announced on this week's Dynamite, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match will now be a four-way contest between Adam Cole, Jay White, Hangman Page and Kazuchika Okada.

How to watch Forbidden Door 2022 online

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will take place on June 26th live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois from 7 p.m. ET. The unique crossover event has generated an immense amount of buzz on a global scale. The match card is a special recipe that features several dream matches while imbibing the essence of both promotions collectively.

PWUnlimited @PWUnlimited If you were wondering how to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend, they have confirmed in the US it will only be available through Bleacher Report. If you were wondering how to watch AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this weekend, they have confirmed in the US it will only be available through Bleacher Report. https://t.co/0rszWSNhsA

The event will air via Bleacher Report on the Bleacher Report app (Android and iOS), the Bleacher Report website, or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox. It can be streamed live on FITE TV internationally. It will cost $49.99 for the fans to watch the live event.

In North America, the show will also be available on demand through cable and satellite TV providers, along with select movie theaters.

