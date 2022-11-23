"Moxley is an a**hole when he gets drunk" - Former star claims current talent bad-mouthed 3-time AEW World Champion backstage (Exclusive)

AEW fans consider Jon Moxley to be the heart and soul of the promotion, but even the Purveyor of Violence had to deal with some critical issues. According to former All Elite star Tamilan Vineesh, the star's demons were well-known to the roster.

In November 2021, Moxley dropped out of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Tony Khan followed up with a message from the star, confirming that he'd decided to get treatment for alcohol abuse. Luckily for the future three-time All Elite Wrestling World Champion, he quickly recovered and triumphantly returned.

During the star's appearance on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Vineesh recalled QT Marshall warning him about Moxley, after allegedly claiming he'd overstayed his welcome in the promotion:

"According to [QT Marshall] I overstayed in AEW. I even remember him saying ‘Hey, Moxley is an a**hole when he gets drunk’ and Moxley spoke to me for five minutes. It all sounds very silly, and I had enough. This [wrestling] is all I ever wanted." [From 09:25 onward]

Vineesh continued, comparing the different experiences he had in Mexico to the United States wrestling scene.

"I didn’t want it at first, but then I invested in myself. I went to Mexico, the reception, the respect I’d been getting there was awesome! I got a chance to talk to Ultimo Guerrero. People respect wrestlers. And here? I was in the Nightmare Factory for a whole year. [QT Marshall] never told me ‘hey, this is what we want from you.’ So much pressure on guys and girls here. It’s a different world! The amount of pressure people get is insane." [From 09:57 onward]

Many fans have speculated that Jon Moxley would eventually return to WWE, but according to Renee Paquette, his real-life wife, it doesn't seem like that's likely anymore.

Jim Cornette claims that Jon Moxley intentionally got aggressive with MJF during their AEW World Championship match

It's no secret that Jim Cornette isn't a fan of Jon Moxley's portrayal in AEW, but now it seems that the veteran has taken his criticism to another level. Cornette criticized Moxley for opting to be a heel instead of making Friedman look good.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed both stars looked bad due to Moxley's actions.

"He either didn’t want to or can’t make a guy in his match. This was Moxley—visually it looked like a young WWE Superstar on an indie show in an outlaw guy’s hometown working with the promoter. That’s what it looked like, Moxley looked like s**t, MJF looked incredible." (03:49:18 to onward)

Luckily for Cornette, Jon Moxley might just be taking his previously scheduled vacation. But will the Purveyor of Violence return to try and reclaim the belt, or will he set his sights on someone else?

