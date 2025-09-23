MVP reacts to former AEW champion's blockbuster return after nearly 500 days

A former AEW Continental Champion made his return after over 15 months, and MVP reacted to the return with a major confession. The blockbuster return took place at the All Out 2025 pay-per-view.
MVP gave his thoughts on the former AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston's return. At All Out 2025, Kingston made his highly anticipated return from injury after nearly 500 days for a match against Big Bill. The Mad King registered a win over Big Bill after only a 7-minute match upon his return.
Meanwhile, MVP of the Hurt Syndicate reacted to Eddie Kingston's return at All Out. MVP confessed that Kingston is his favorite promo in the business:
"My last tweet for the day. Eddie Kingston is back. Good! He's my favorite promo in the business. Carry on..." MVP stated.
MVP also made his AEW in-ring return at All Out after his last match in January. He teamed with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Syndicate to take on Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a trios match, which the Syndicate ended up losing.
Former AEW Champion opened up on challenges before his return
The former AEW Continental Champion, Eddie Kingston spoke about his blockbuster return at All Out through an exclusive backstage promo. He thanked people like HOOK and others for helping him return:
“So about, what, a month ago I’d say, I think a month ago, things weren’t really going too great on a mental level. I’m not gonna get too deep into it, you know what I mean?..15 months was a long, hard journey and without people like HOOK, without people like Ortiz, without people like my mentor Homicide, and others, I’m not going to mention all of y’all because, you know. But without them, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be here still fighting, still living the dream of a nine year old kid from Yonkers, New York," Kingston revealed.
Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see what's next for Eddie Kingston following his in-ring return at All Out.
