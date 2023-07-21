"My boyfriend MJF!" - AEW star responds to fan asking about their biggest wrestling crush

A popular AEW star was asked by a fan on Twitter who their biggest wrestling crush is. The wrestler responded with a claim that MJF is his boyfriend.

The star in question is former AEW Tag Team Champion and member of The Acclaimed, Max Caster. The 33-year-old has been open about his feelings for Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the past, although his comments are usually made in jest.

After Friedman's breakup with his former fiancee came to light, The Platinum One took to Twitter and jokingly stated that he and the AEW World Champion could begin their relationship.

Considering this, it's no surprise that when a fan took to Twitter to ask the former tag team champion who his biggest crush in pro wrestling was, Caster replied that it was none other than his "boyfriend," MJF.

"My boyfriend MJF! @The_MJF," Max Caster tweeted.

This is not the first time the Acclaimed member has referred to Friedman as such. When a fan accused Caster of harassing the world champion, he replied by claiming that Friedman was his boyfriend then as well. He also once mentioned that he would open an 'exclusive' website if The Salt of the Earth allowed it.

WWE veteran Disco Inferno claimed the current storyline of the AEW World Champion is similar to Sami Zayn and The Usos' feud

MJF is currently in a storyline involving former WWE Superstar Adam Cole. The two stars began as rivals and are now the best of friends.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno claimed that this current story looks to be the Jacksonville-based promotion's version of the WWE storyline between Sami Zayn and The Usos.

"I think they’re trying to redo the – kinda like the Sami Zayn [and] Usos thing where like, they’re doing the buddy stuff," Disco Inferno said.

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that while people have a poor assumption that comedy doesn't draw, a well-written script will certainly get the audience captivated. Inferno also stated that he cannot get invested in this story as it makes Cole look a tad bit stupid.

Do you think MJF and Caster should have an on-screen 'bromance' in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.