"My life isn't gonna change" - WWE veteran says Tony Khan might not bring him back to AEW ever again

AEW President Tony Khan has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for the handling of his promotion. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff has notably gotten into some back-and-forth with Khan over the same matter. Now, the WWE veteran claims he might never be let back into the company again.

Eric Bischoff has had online spats with former AEW World Champion CM Punk, and the two didn't pull any punches while expressing their opinions. Unfortunately, even the former RAW general manager realizes that bridges might have burned between himself and Tony Khan.

During his appearance on the Going Broadway Podcast, Bischoff claimed that he has no bad blood towards Khan or All Elite Wrestling.

“Not from my perspective, but I’m sure from Tony’s it might be. I know he’s taken exceptions to some of the things I’ve said, and I don’t blame him (…) Look if it happens, I’ll be grateful. If there’s an opportunity to kind of mend the fences and jump back and stick my toe in the water a couple times a year, sure. But if it doesn’t happen, my life isn’t gonna change. I’m all good.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While he seems open to burying the hatchet, the WWE veteran has already criticized Tony Khan as he claimed that the AEW President handled one of his recent announcements poorly.

Eric Bischoff also briefly touched on if he'd ever be open to either a WWE or AEW television appearance

Bischoff recently gave his take on whether Vince McMahon could be back in the driving seat in WWE. He mentioned that he has no idea despite claiming that McMahon has a history of being hands-on with his company's product.

During the same episode, Bischoff claimed he's in a good space living in Wyoming and seemed to hint that he's okay if neither promotion ever invites him to appear on screen again.

“I am living in a lifelong dream (…) So if I never leave Wyoming again, that’s okay, too." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While he is a legend of the industry, it doesn't seem like the former WCW executive needs to be directly involved in pro wrestling anymore.

