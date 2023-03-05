"It's a part of his DNA" - WWE Hall of Famer speculates whether Vince McMahon is in control of creative

As of late, certain reports have circulated in the wrestling community that Vince McMahon still has influence over WWE creative. While there hasn't been any official confirmation, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wouldn't be surprised if that was the case.

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last year, but it seems that he still might have some level of control over the company's product. Bischoff was once arguably McMahon's biggest rival in terms of competition. Hence, the two know each other quite well.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff shared his insight regarding McMahon's potential involvement in the creative process. He suggested that the veteran promoter would love to be involved in the promotion's proceedings, given his history.

"I don't think too much about it because I don't know for sure and I don't put a lot of thought into things that people said they have heard. I'm not saying it's not true. I can see a senario where it is true. My impression of Vince McMahon is that he likes to have his fingerprints over everything. That's his history. Would it surprise me if Vince has some input into creative? No, it would surprise me if he didn't. It's part of his DNA. It always has been. The follow up question might be, do you think its a good thing or a bad thing? So far, it's not been a bad thing." [0:41 - 1:35]

Eric Bischoff on Brock Lesnar vs. Omos for WWE WrestleMania 39

One of the matches on the card for WrestleMania is Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. It has been reported that the idea of doing this bout possibly came from Vince McMahon. While the build-up to the feud has already begun, fans aren't exactly elated about it. Nonetheless, Bischoff suggested not jumping to conclusions so quickly:

"As far as Brock Lesnar and Omos - I don't know. Let's see, let's see what it looks like. It's kind of new. Just popped up out of nowhere, so to speak. It's recent. So, let's see. I love Brock's character. I love the fact that he didn't come back as the same character." [1:37 - 1:56]

Only time will tell whether Vince McMahon is involved in WWE creative. Currently, Triple H remains officially in charge of storylines playing out on RAW and SmackDown.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit The 83 Weeks podcast.

