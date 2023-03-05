WWE veteran says Tony Khan's AEW announcement "came off horribly"; could be at risk of losing fans

AEW President Tony Khan's recent announcement has drawn heavy criticism from a WWE veteran.

Last month, the All Elite President put fans on the edge of their seats with the promise of a big announcement sometime later. The announcement was eventually revealed to be the unveiling of a new AEW show, All Access. The show is supposedly going to air after every Dynamite episode and give fans a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite superstars' lives.

While discussing the new show on the 83 weeks podcast, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff explained why it could all go downhill if not handled properly. He also criticized the way the announcement was executed.

"It can be a bad thing... If you are doing a pi*s poor job in turning out additional content and it's a let-down, and people are, you know, you built up their anticipation with this important announcement which I think came off horribly by the way. In typical Tony Khan fashion, overstate under-delivered. That's been the pattern that we have seen now for a while. But expanding the content can be a bad thing, if you do a bad job of it." (7:28 onwards)

The WWE veteran has previously slammed Tony Khan's leadership in AEW

Former GM of Monday Night RAW Eric Bischoff has generally been critical of the All Elite President's management, even slamming Tony Khan's leadership skills.

In a previous edition of 83 Weeks, the veteran talked about how AEW was strikingly similar to WCW in certain aspects.

"There’s a lack of leadership, there’s a lack of direction. And it does feel that way [as it did in WCW], doesn’t it? There was a lack of leadership during that time in late ’98 or ’99, in particular. I have admitted so many times that I was burnt. I was tired of fighting a fight I knew I wasn’t going to win. I disengaged." [H/T: 411 Mania]

As of now, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will handle the new AEW All Access show in the coming weeks.

