"My wife was furious" - Chris Jericho discloses the multiple horrific AEW incidents that scared his spouse

Chris Jericho is no stranger to putting his body on the line after a 30-year-long career. Despite this, Jericho recently recalled how his antics legitimately scared his wife this year.

Even at the age of 52, Jericho continues to take multiple risks and has put his body on the line more than he has in a long time. Numerous high-profile bouts with dangerous spots have taken a toll on his body after all.

During the recent Talk is Jericho, the veteran recalled the many injuries he sustained this year.

"Gosh, I was a mess! Twelve stitches and a bruised larynx. I had no toenail and in Barbed Wire Everywhere I had cut my leg, and that’s when I gave Eddie [Kingston] a Codebreaker, and I was holding a chair and the chair came right down on my nose," Jericho said. (28:24 onward).

All Elite Wrestling @AEW The Shark Cage is being lowered, and there is barbed wire is EVERYWHERE, here at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3, LIVE on TBS right now! Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho coming up next! The Shark Cage is being lowered, and there is barbed wire is EVERYWHERE, here at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3, LIVE on TBS right now! Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho coming up next! https://t.co/S0lrH5H9Wg

Jericho took a jab at the numerous detractors of pro wrestling who often call the sport fake, and noted how furious his wife was with all his injuries.

"So I was a mess over the course of those two weeks-three weeks, and my wife was furious! She said ‘You’ve got to stop this.’ From July 20th to August 10th, I had a broken nose, I had stitches in my leg and forehead, I had a bruised larynx, and no toenail. So there you go, wrestling is fake, ladies and gentlemen!" (28:42 onward).

The ROH World Champion Jericho will take on Claudio Castagnoli this weekend at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view this Saturday. The Swiss Superman has already made bold predictions and looks all set to follow through given his unquestionable commitment. Could Jericho add another battle scar at the tail end of 2022?

Chris Jericho recently bid farewell to one of his oldest pro wrestling rivals

Most of Chris Jericho's 2022 injuries were sustained during his faction's long feud with the Blackpool Combat Club members. However, it seems that he might not have to worry about one of its most prolific members, William Regal, who is departing from the promotion at the start of 2023.

In light of Regal's AEW departure, Jericho took to Twitter to take what was probably a playful jab at one of his oldest rivals.

"Good riddance Regal. The #JerichoAppreciationSociety wins again. Glad you didn’t die in @aew…." Jericho said

It remains to be seen if Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia will win their championship matches against Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The two individual bouts might just put an end to the feud once and for all.

