Mystery involving CM Punk's red bag "seems odd" to popular WWE veteran

Since CM Punk returned to All Elite Wrestling, the pro-wrestling realm has pondered upon his mysterious red bag. WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently voiced his take on the matter.

The former world champion registered his comeback on the premiere episode of Collision last month after 10 months of absence. Amid thunderous ovation, Punk didn't hold any punches by firing subtle shots at The Elite.

Symbolizing a red bag as the AEW World Championship he relinquished, Punk reminded everyone that he never officially lost the title. However, while most fans believe the bag contains the gold, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feels differently.

On the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager weighed in on the mystery behind the goodie bag:

"I wonder what is in that belt bag that Punk has carried raround. Because it seems odd to me that if it was the AEW World Title belt thatehe never lost, that he would have pulled out and showed it by now," said Cornette. (8.57-9.10)

When asked by his co-host Brian Last about the possibility of it being the old spinner WWE Title, here's what Cornette had to say:

"Maybe there's something going on or may be now that I've said that, that will plant a seed and there will be something going on... Well, it [the bag] isn't moving, so I don't think it's alive but it seems odd that he wouldn't pull it right out and say. 'I never lost this,'" he added. (9.15-9.35)

Top AEW star has his sight on CM Punk's bag

The Straight Edge Superstar was reportedly impressed with Jay White's work ethic. Alongside FTR and Ricky Starks, the returning CM Punk collided with Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns on the debut episode of Collision in a losing effort.

The July 1 edition of Collision saw Jay White address the former WWE Champion. Here's what the Bullet Club Gold leader had to say:

"I’ve got something to say for CM Punk. When you returned, you returned with a little bag of goodies. Maybe there was just one goodie in that bag. And when you wave gold in front of my face it can be mighty tantalizing. So, if that goodie in your bag is made of gold, and if it’s your AEW World Heavyweight championship, well then, I suggest you leave it in the bag," said White.

Check out the AEW star's promo here:

riana @banksalorian jay white called out cm punk, that literally means the world to me bcus I’ve always wanted to see them feud. incoming 10/10 BANGER. #AEWCollision jay white called out cm punk, that literally means the world to me bcus I’ve always wanted to see them feud. incoming 10/10 BANGER. #AEWCollision https://t.co/tMeGcXUUO5

CM Punk native will lock horns with Samoa Joe in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this Saturday. With the Bullet Club Gold in the picture, how the story unfolds remains to be seen.

What do you think is in the red bag? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription while using quotes from the first half of the article.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes