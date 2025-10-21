Natalya comments on the unfortunate incident involving Samoa Joe and her husband: "My heart broke.."

WWE star Natalya made the news recently after discussing her husband's unfortunate incident with Samoa Joe.
Natalya's husband is TJ Wilson (a.k.a. Tyson Kidd), and they have been married since 2013. Kidd, a retired wrestler, currently works for WWE as a producer. For those unfamiliar, Kidd was a renowned talent in the ring and a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. The 45-year-old had to unfortunately retire from in-ring competition after a neck injury sustained from a muscle buster delivered by AEW star Samoa Joe in 2015. While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Natalya addressed the injury incident. She said she felt sorry for the Samoan Submission Machine, as he seemingly bore the burden of retiring Kidd.
“My heart broke for Samoa Joe, because nobody wants to ever go through anything like that. That was the last thing in the world that he wanted. He is somebody that in the industry — Joe is very respected. He’s a great guy. The guys love Joe. He’s got a great reputation. He’s a great person. He loves the industry. He’s very honorable," said Natalya
She continued stating that Kidd's injury is the last thing Joe would have wanted:
"I just always felt so bad that he had to carry that, too. And people say mean things all the time to all of us on social media, but that’s the last thing in the world that Joe wanted." [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]
Samoa Joe recently turned heel in AEW
At WrestleDream 2025, the Destroyer stunned the world by attacking Hangman Page and turning heel after their AEW World Title match, which he lost. Just after the match ended, Joe and his stable, the Opps (Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata), appeared to pay their respects to Page with all men raising each other's hands. Moments later, Joe dropped the Cowboy with a clothesline, and Hobbs and Shibata beat up Hangman.
It's worth noting that Joe has turned heel for the first time in over a year, and it will be interesting to see what he says on the upcoming episode of Dynamite this Wednesday.
