3-time WWE champion had to retire due to career-ending injury, but now he says he would not change anything: "Wrestling gave me everything"

A three-time WWE champion is celebrating quite a career in the wrestling business, even though he has taken a step back from actual in-ring action in WWE. The star has now shared a message with fans.Tyson Kidd was forced to retire after a botched move in a dark match from Samoa Joe saw him seriously injured. The damage to his neck and spine was severe, and even put his life in danger. The star had to stop wrestling and step back from the sport altogether. After years of therapy, he transitioned into a trainer and producer, working backstage in WWE. There, he found his new niche and has become one of the most beloved figures.The star recently shared a message with fans on Instagram. Tyson Kidd started his wrestling career in 1995 in Stu Hart's Dungeon. The iconic beginning marked the start of what would become a significant career. He was only 15 at the time. Kidd shared a picture of himself in wrestling gear at that age and said that he was now celebrating 30 years in the industry. He admitted that he had gone through quite a lot of ups and downs, but he would not change anything. This is even though he had to retire. The star added that wrestling had given him everything he had.&quot;30 years in this amazing industry! Many ups, a few downs, but in the end I wouldn’t change anything. Wrestling gave me everything.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyson Kidd has spoken about retiring from WWETyson Kidd has said that while other wrestlers who had to retire due to injury were able to return to the ring, the same was not true for him. The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion suffered a different injury and would not be able to return.&quot;Yeah. It's so funny, I answer this all the time and then people don't believe it, and I understand why. We've seen so many other people say that they're retired or whatever and they come back, and that's great, that's cool. It's not in the cards for me. I have a different injury than most people.&quot; The star, who is married to fellow wrestling veteran Natalya, has made a career outside of the ring and is a vital presence backstage.