Natalya sends a two-word message after Chris Jericho is spotted with WWE legend amid AEW absence

AEW star Chris Jericho is currently on a hiatus. It is not known when the former world champion will make a comeback. However, several fans want him to return. He played a vital role during the company's initial days and is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets.

Chris Jericho has achieved success wherever he has wrestled. He has a good relationship with several active/retired wrestlers, including WWE legend Bret Hart. Y2J and The Hitman recently met. A few hours ago, the former shared a picture of their meeting with an interesting caption.

"Calgary Kids….." wrote Jericho.

The above post received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Interestingly, Hart's niece Natalya also sent a two-word message in response.

Check her response below:

Natalya responds to Chris Jericho's Instagram post. (Image via Jericho's Instagram)

Natalya is an industry veteran and has been with WWE since 2007. She has held the WWE Divas Championship once, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once with Tamina.

AEW star Chris Jericho might be WWE-bound

Chris Jericho is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall of Famer. Many believe that he is close to joining his previous company again and will retire there. The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla recently attended an event called Horror Rock and Wrestle Fest 2025. During this event, he said that he is completely open to signing with WWE.

"So, yeah, of course I would consider going back there. I would consider not going back there too. It just depends on what the situation is and what's going on with me. But, we'll see. I mean, it's not even, never say never. It's consider all your options and choose wisely." Jericho said. [H/T: TOI]

If Chris Jericho leaves AEW, Tony Khan will face a massive loss. Hopefully, The Ocho will re-sign.

