Chris Jericho sends heartfelt message to WWE legend amid AEW absence

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently took to social media to send a message to a legendary star amid his absence from AEW. The legend is none other than Bret Hart.
Chris Jericho last competed inside the ring at AEW Dynasty on April 6, 2025, where he locked horns with Bandido for the ROH World Championship. After failing to retain the gold, Jericho went on a hiatus and hasn't been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion since.
Amid his absence from AEW TV, Y2J took to Instagram to share a photo with WWE legend Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. In his post's caption, Jericho sent a heartfelt message, referencing himself and Hart as two Calgary kids.
Unlike Bret Hart, Chris Jericho wasn't born in Calgary, Canada, but he still holds the city close to his heart because he began his wrestling career there. Jericho also holds Canadian citizenship.
"Calgary Kids….." he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below:
Chris Jericho wants WWE to put together a Netflix documentary featuring Shawn Michaels
During a Q&A panel with Monopoly Events in April 2025, Chris Jericho revealed that he wanted WWE to put together a Netflix documentary for his feud with Shawn Michaels from 2008.
Y2J called his rivalry with HBK as one of the "greatest feuds" in the Stamford-based promotion's history and believed the documentary would show other wrestlers how to have a great feud.
"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a ... Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud."
Chris Jericho has been a part of the pro wrestling world for over three decades. After winning several titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, it doesn't seem like the star wants to slow down anytime soon in AEW. It remains to be seen what Y2J has planned for his future in All Elite Wrestling.