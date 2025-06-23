Chris Jericho sends heartfelt message to WWE legend amid AEW absence

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently took to social media to send a message to a legendary star amid his absence from AEW. The legend is none other than Bret Hart.

Ad

Chris Jericho last competed inside the ring at AEW Dynasty on April 6, 2025, where he locked horns with Bandido for the ROH World Championship. After failing to retain the gold, Jericho went on a hiatus and hasn't been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion since.

Amid his absence from AEW TV, Y2J took to Instagram to share a photo with WWE legend Bret 'The Hitman' Hart. In his post's caption, Jericho sent a heartfelt message, referencing himself and Hart as two Calgary kids.

Ad

Trending

Unlike Bret Hart, Chris Jericho wasn't born in Calgary, Canada, but he still holds the city close to his heart because he began his wrestling career there. Jericho also holds Canadian citizenship.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

"Calgary Kids….." he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Chris Jericho wants WWE to put together a Netflix documentary featuring Shawn Michaels

During a Q&A panel with Monopoly Events in April 2025, Chris Jericho revealed that he wanted WWE to put together a Netflix documentary for his feud with Shawn Michaels from 2008.

Y2J called his rivalry with HBK as one of the "greatest feuds" in the Stamford-based promotion's history and believed the documentary would show other wrestlers how to have a great feud.

Ad

"The feud with Shawn Michaels in 2008 is, I think, one of the greatest feuds in WWE history. They should put together a ... Netflix documentary about that, about how to have a great feud."

Chris Jericho has been a part of the pro wrestling world for over three decades. After winning several titles in World Wrestling Entertainment, it doesn't seem like the star wants to slow down anytime soon in AEW. It remains to be seen what Y2J has planned for his future in All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More