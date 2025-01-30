"Needed help to beat a 57-year-old," "Tony Khan this ain't it" - AEW fans disappointed with bizarre finish to Dynamite match

Ever since The Death Riders' formation, the group has been wreaking havoc in AEW. Led by reigning World Champion Jon Moxley, the faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC.

The Death Riders are currently in multiple storylines. One of them is an angle with the 57-year-old Jeff Jarrett. The Last Outlaw will reportedly retire soon. However, before doing so, he intends to become the World Champion. On this week's Dynamite, he locked horns with former WWE United States Champion, Claudio Castagnoli.

Had Double J been victorious, he would have received an opportunity to challenge Moxley for his title. However, right when it seemed like Jarrett was in control, the members of the heel faction interfered and cost him the match.

Several fans were displeased with the ending of the aforementioned match. They were unhappy that Tony Khan booked a wrestler in their late 50s to lose to a much younger Castagnoli due to interference.

You can view some of the notable reactions on X/Twitter below.

Fans react to Castagnoli vs. Jarrett's ending (Image via AEW's X handle)

More fans react to Castagnoli vs. Jarrett's ending (Image via AEW's X handle)

Jon Moxley feels the AEW World Title is not for showing off

Jon Moxley became the AEW World Champion last year. Since then, the title has not been seen on TV or elsewhere. It is seemingly kept inside a briefcase that is in Marina Shafir's possession.

The Death Riders were guests on the latest episode of Close-Up with Renee Paquette. During the chat, The Purveyor of Violence said he was the living embodiment of the World Championship and the actual title was not a thing to show off.

"It’s not something you win, it’s not something you hold, it’s not something you show off or hold over your head or pose a picture with," said Moxley. [H/T: Wrestleview]

Moxley is a former WWE star. He was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2011 to 2019. Currently, he is among the top names in the Tony Khan-led organization.

