Tony Khan MUST respond to Triple H's WWE HOF induction with a monumental 'AEW Immortals' announcement

The year 2025 has been exciting thus far for fans of professional wrestling. Both WWE and AEW are firing on all cylinders, and this rivalry will only get more intense in the coming months.

Before WrestleMania 41, WWE will host the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony. Over the years, some of the greatest wrestlers, such as Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Kurt Angle, and more have joined this elite club. Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming edition will see the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, getting inducted for his contributions as a solo in-ring performer.

The annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is one of the Stamford-based company's major attractions. To even the odds, Tony Khan needs to introduce a similar concept. But instead of calling it "Hall of Fame," it can be known as 'AEW Immortals!'

What will be the purpose of 'AEW Immortals?'

Just like the WWE Hall of Fame, 'AEW Immortals' will also honor professional wrestling legends and personalities closely associated with the business. This concept might get scrutinized at the start due to its similarities with AEW's rival's product. However, over time, it could become one of Tony Khan's greatest creations.

'AEW Immortals' must have considerable differences from the WWE Hall of Fame. It should have a different structure, different criteria for selection, and unique accolades. Since the company is now six years old and highly influential, this ceremony will likely be treated with immense prestige and respect.

The first-ever inductee should be Sting

It makes perfect sense for Sting to be the first inductee in the conceptual 'AEW Immortals.' The Icon retired last year at the Revolution PPV. The WCW legend played a huge role in popularizing the Jacksonville-based company during its initial years.

The Icon and The Game were once intense on-screen rivals, so watching both legends getting honored in separate companies sounds like must-see TV. Interestingly, Sting is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

Honoring Sting will be a great way to end his fabled career

Sting's gimmick is one of the biggest reasons for his popularity. However, The Vigilante recently announced that he will stop making public appearances in his iconic gear after this year.

“I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow! Tough to speak that out," he wrote on his social media accounts.

While it would be tough for wrestling fans to see Sting take a backseat to Steve Borden, the 65-year-old truly deserves to enjoy his retirement from the squared circle. And the crown jewel of his historic career could be the All Elite Wrestling Immortals ceremony.

