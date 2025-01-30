WWE official Adam Pearce breaks silence after major Triple H announcement

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently took to social media to break his silence after a major Triple H announcement. The Game is the company's Chief Content Officer.

The King of Kings has been a part of professional wrestling since 1990. He joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 1995 and went on to make a huge name for himself by winning several titles, including 14 world championships. In 2019, Triple H was deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X.

However, during a recent Town Hall meeting, the Stamford-based promotion's President, Nick Khan, and legendary names like Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised The Game by revealing that he was going to be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame as an individual performer.

Following this massive news, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently posted a reaction on his Instagram Stories. Although Pearce did not write anything, he used multiple clapping hands emojis to show his support and approval toward the announcement.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

Stephanie McMahon sent a message after Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Stephanie McMahon recently took to X/Twitter to react to her husband, Triple H's WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. The 48-year-old wrote that the news came as a surprise for her as well.

She also thanked Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, and Nick Khan for making this decision because she felt The Game would have never done it himself.

"You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025," McMahon wrote.

Check out her post below:

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has thrived under Triple H's creative leadership. It will be interesting to see what The King of Kings has planned for fans this year.

