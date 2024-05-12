Nephew of WWE legend makes debut in Tony Khan's company; loses first match

A WWE legend's nephew made his AEW debut on the latest episode of Collision. The star being discussed is Tommy Billington.

Dynamite Kid worked for WWE between 1984 and 1988. Unfortunately, he passed away in December 2018. Billington is Kid's nephew and has competed in different promotions like Defy Wrestling, MLW, and others.

This week's AEW Collision was held in Vancouver, Canada, featuring top stars like Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, and more. Tommy Billington made his debut on the show against FTR's Dax Harwood in a classic one-on-one match.

Tommy Billington pulled out all the stops to gain an advantage over Harwood. However, the former champion ultimately defeated the upstart. Following the contest, the FTR member and Billington shook hands as a sign of respect.

Expand Tweet

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Dax Harwood is set to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship.

In the main event of the latest edition of Collision, WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland retained his TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in a stellar match. With Double or Nothing just around the corner, fans are excited to see which stars will be in action at the event.

A high-profile Anarchy in the Arena bout has already been confirmed for the pay-per-view, where Team AEW will battle The Elite. The heel faction recently assaulted Tony Khan and Kenny Omega and is unlikely to slow down in the coming weeks.