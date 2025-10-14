"Never say never" - 46-year-old legend open to becoming a wrestler and joining AEW

A 46-year-old prominent stunt artist and television personality has weighed in on the odds of him appearing on AEW programming. The individual in question, Brandon "Bam" Margera, also opened up on sharing a hobby with Darby Allin.
Since its foundation in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has emerged as one of the leading pro-wrestling companies in North America. The Tony Khan-led brand has and continues to feature not only many of the finest performers from across the globe, but the promotion has also platformed celebrities from various arenas of the sports and entertainment industry on its programming. This includes names like Shaq, Mike Tyson, Dennis Rodman, Rick Ross, Rosario Dawson and more. Furthermore, personalities like Paul Walter Hauser and Big Boom AJ have taken their involvement further by actually stepping inside the squared circle.
During a recent interview with The Sportster, skateboarder, stunt-artist and television star Bam Margera was asked if he would be interested in making an appearance in AEW. The 46-year-old, who is seemingly close friends with Darby Allin, revealed that such an appearance could take place because the former TNT Champion has asked him multiple times. Margera also spoke about his relationship with the daredevil, their shared passion for skating, and even disclosed that he had not seen Darby actually wrestle for the longest time.
“He keeps asking me, so never say never. Our paths just haven’t crossed yet for me to make it to one of his wrestling shows. But whenever he’s in town — I always go skate with him, whether it’s in Atlanta, where he lives, or in Philly. Skating is our thing. For a long time, I hadn’t even seen Darby wrestle.” [H/T - Ringside News]
Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!
Notably, Steve-O - another celebrity who became popular on the same MTV reality series that made Margera famous - was spotted in attendance at AEW Full Gear in 2023.
AEW's Darby Allin had had talks with WWE
Before he signed on with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Darby Allin used to perform on various indie promotions, including EVOLVE, which back in the day had working ties with WWE. As a result of this, the face-painted star had engaged in conversations with the Stamford-based promotion back in the day, a fact he revealed during his recent interview with Ariel Helwani. Darby also spoke about his belief that he would end up being used by the promotion mainly on 205 Live, which prompted him to cross over to AEW to wrestle the kinds of matches he wanted to.
“When that was the only game in town essentially, yes [I had talks], because I was a part of their sister company at the time called EVOLVE. Then I saw the writing on the wall.... [My] money is in David and Goliath matches, so when I heard AEW was starting I went, ‘nope, I gotta go.'” [H/T - Ringside News]
Darby has a tall task ahead of him this coming weekend, as he is scheduled to battle Jon Moxley in an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream 2025.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences