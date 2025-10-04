Major AEW name confirms injury

  • home icon
By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:25 GMT
A long-time AEW talent is seemingly dealing with an injury [Image Credits: AEW
A long-time AEW talent is seemingly dealing with an injury [Image Credits: AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A prominent AEW name has been absent from in-ring action for a couple of months now. The star in question, Trent Beretta, has now confirmed that his hiatus stems from an injury.

Beretta, who has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the promotion's foundational year, returned to programming after several months this past April at Collision : Spring BreakThru. The 38-year-old reunited with the Don Callis Family, and wrestled a number of matches alongside his stable-mates, even competing in a singles bout against Kota Ibushi in June. However, he has not been seen in action since he and his teammates lost to former-wrestler-turned-influencer Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration in a multi-person tag match at All In : Texas Zero Hour.

AJ and his son, Big Justice, were recently filmed backstage at AEW Dynamite's Six Year Anniversary episode, where the duo were confronted by Trent and his Roppongi Vice tag partner Rocky Romero. The Costco Guys challenged the Callis Family members to a tag match at Full Gear 2025, but Beretta and Romero refused to battle the father-son duo, instead demanding that AJ find a different tag partner to face RPG Vice at the pay-per-view.

During their backstage confrontation, Big Boom AJ and Big Justice taunted Trent over having his arm in a cast, insinuating that they injured him during their tag match at AEW All In 2025. Beretta insisted that he had hurt himself doing something else, however, and recently he took to X/Twitter to confirm that his arm was indeed injured to explain his in-ring absence.

"i been missing cause i hurt my arm doing something," wrote Trent.
Check out Trent Beretta's tweet BELOW:

Beretta reportedly underwent surgery to repair two broken screws in his neck last year.

Another Don Callis Family member is out of commision soon after making AEW return

One of the year's most long-anticipated AEW programming returns took place earlier at Forbidden Door 2025, where Wardlow finally made his All Elite comeback in the aftermath of Kazuchika Okada retaining his Unified Title against Swerve Strickland. Mr. Mayhem arrived to blindside The New Flavour's manager, Prince Nana, and afterwards embraced Don Callis at ringside, seemingly joining the latter's family.

Although it was expected that Wardlow would factor heavily into the company's creative plans moving forward, a heartbreaking report came out last month claiming that the former TNT Champion had sustained an unexpected pectoral muscle tear, which will put him on the shelf once again for an indefinite period of time.

While The War Dog may be out of commission for now, Don Callis has already added two more names to his ever-expanding faction this week - namely, El Clon and the returning Andrade El Idolo.

