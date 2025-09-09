  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "The man should just retire," "His career is over" - Fans react to heartbreaking report on Wardlow's AEW future after injury

"The man should just retire," "His career is over" - Fans react to heartbreaking report on Wardlow's AEW future after injury

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 09, 2025 02:59 GMT
Former TNT Champion Wardlow [Image Credits: AEW
Former TNT Champion Wardlow [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Wardlow made his AEW return at the company's massive cross-promotional pay-per-view last month. Unfortunately, the star is seemingly on the shelf due to injury once again, and fans are now sharing their reactions to the fact on social media.

Ad

The War Dog made his All Elite Wrestling comeback after being gone from the company's programming for over a year at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, in the aftermath of Kazuchika Okada's successful Unified Championship defense against Swerve Strickland. He viciously ambushed The New Flavour's manager Prince Nana and then formally aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.

Although Wardlow made an appearance alongside his new stable-mates on the August 27 episode of AEW Dynamite following on the heels of the pay-per-view, he has been missing from television since then. A recent report has claimed that the former TNT Champion has once again been sidelined due to a torn pec he may have sustained during or after his Forbidden Door return. The injury is likely to keep him away for a number of months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans have now taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest report on Wardlow's health status. Several users voiced sympathy for Mr. Mayhem for his injury and wished him a speedy recovery. Others were split in their opinions, with some arguing that the star should hang up his boots, while other fans suggested that the powerhouse could be featured on AEW television without being booked to wrestle.

Ad
Ad
More reactions to Wardlow&#039;s injury [Source : X/Twitter]
More reactions to Wardlow's injury [Source : X/Twitter]

It remains to be seen when Wardlow will return to in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

What was Wardlow's last match in AEW?

Wardlow was last seen in action on All Elite Wrestling programming at last year's Dynamite : Big Business, where he challenged Samoa Joe one-on-one for the latter's World Championship in a bid to bring the title to his former stable The Undisputed Kingdom. Unfortunately, The Samoan Submission Machine was able to retain his strap, much to the frustration of Adam Cole, who had wanted the challenger to win the belt and hand it over to him afterwards.

Ad
Samoa Joe chokes out Wardlow on Dynamite : Big Business [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
Samoa Joe chokes out Wardlow on Dynamite : Big Business [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

Wardlow's association with The Undisputed Kingdom was seemingly dissolved during his hiatus, amidst which the faction turned face and even rebranded itself as The Paragon.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications