"The man should just retire," "His career is over" - Fans react to heartbreaking report on Wardlow's AEW future after injury

Wardlow made his AEW return at the company's massive cross-promotional pay-per-view last month. Unfortunately, the star is seemingly on the shelf due to injury once again, and fans are now sharing their reactions to the fact on social media. The War Dog made his All Elite Wrestling comeback after being gone from the company's programming for over a year at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025, in the aftermath of Kazuchika Okada's successful Unified Championship defense against Swerve Strickland. He viciously ambushed The New Flavour's manager Prince Nana and then formally aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.Although Wardlow made an appearance alongside his new stable-mates on the August 27 episode of AEW Dynamite following on the heels of the pay-per-view, he has been missing from television since then. A recent report has claimed that the former TNT Champion has once again been sidelined due to a torn pec he may have sustained during or after his Forbidden Door return. The injury is likely to keep him away for a number of months. Fans have now taken to X/Twitter to share their reactions to the latest report on Wardlow's health status. Several users voiced sympathy for Mr. Mayhem for his injury and wished him a speedy recovery. Others were split in their opinions, with some arguing that the star should hang up his boots, while other fans suggested that the powerhouse could be featured on AEW television without being booked to wrestle. Pedro Paliz Pedri64 @Pedri64_LINKIf that is true … the man should just retire.Brian Herlihy @BrianHerlihy629LINKAt this point career is overMore reactions to Wardlow's injury [Source : X/Twitter]It remains to be seen when Wardlow will return to in-ring action in All Elite Wrestling. What was Wardlow's last match in AEW?Wardlow was last seen in action on All Elite Wrestling programming at last year's Dynamite : Big Business, where he challenged Samoa Joe one-on-one for the latter's World Championship in a bid to bring the title to his former stable The Undisputed Kingdom. Unfortunately, The Samoan Submission Machine was able to retain his strap, much to the frustration of Adam Cole, who had wanted the challenger to win the belt and hand it over to him afterwards. Samoa Joe chokes out Wardlow on Dynamite : Big Business [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]Wardlow's association with The Undisputed Kingdom was seemingly dissolved during his hiatus, amidst which the faction turned face and even rebranded itself as The Paragon.