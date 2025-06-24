"New The Ryback," "No one cares" - Fans erupt after AEW's Jon Moxley threatens to end top star's career for good

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley took on AR Fox at this week's edition of Collision and made light work of the rising star. Following his win, Mox delivered a scathing promo targeting a top All Elite Wrestling performer.

The top star is none other than Hangman Adam Page, who the One True King will defend his title against at All In in Texas next month. In his promo, an irate Moxley stressed how sick he is of the Anxious Millennial Cowboy and vowed to kick him out of wrestling for good.

Following the events at Collision, Fans took to X in numbers and reacted to Moxley's promise with a range of opinions.

"The Hangman is the new The Ryback," wrote one fan.

"No one cares," quipped another.

Here are some other fan reactions on X:

The Moxley-Hangman rivalry is one of the most storied feuds in the history of AEW, and another fiery chapter will be written on July 12 in Texas when the duo faces off with the World Title on the line.

Jon Moxley recently confronted AEW star Kris Statlander

Recently, one of AEW's top women stars, Kris Statlander, found herself in the crosshairs of the Death Riders. She was approached by former stablemate Wheeler Yuta to join the heel faction, an offer she has since declined twice. However, her recent run-in with Jon Moxley has seemingly gotten her thinking.

At this week's Collision, Wheeler Yuta interrupted a backstage interview with Statlander, who was ranting against Nightingale. The 29-year-old rejected Yuta's offer once again, but ran into a seemingly pissed off Moxley as she turned to leave.

Following a quick staredown, the Purveyor of Violence offered a few words of advice to Statlander.

"Don't ever let anybody tell you who you are, or what you are worth," said Moxley. [ 1:08 onwards]

While Statlander didn't respond to Moxley in the exchange, it will be interesting to see if those remarks change Statlander's perspective on joining the Death Riders.

