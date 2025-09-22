  • home icon
Newly-crowned AEW Champion gives herself a new nickname

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 02:21 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

One of the newly crowned AEW Champions has just given themselves a new nickname. They have also dropped a challenge to the entire locker room, as they were ready for anyone.

Last night at All Out, to the surprise of many, a new women's world champion was crowned. During the four-way match, Kris Statlander was able to roll up Toni Storm to win the title. This was her first time winning a world title in AEW, and she also became the first woman to hold this and the TBS Championship at one point.

In an exclusive clip posted on the promotion's social media pages, Stat addressed her title win and how she did not expect to walk away as the champion last night. She was pumped as this was a long-time coming for her. She then mentioned how she was willing to take on anyone who wanted a shot. All they needed to do was call her. She then gave herself a new nickname, "Stat Daddy".

"So if Toni Storm or any of you watching this want a shot at this, you give Stat Daddy a call," she said. [0:42-0:51]

Kris Statlander has also given herself a new moniker after becoming a new champion. She also calls herself "Straplander".

Mercedes Moné is already interested in the new AEW Women's World Champion

It is no secret that Mercedes Moné is constantly looking for belts to add to her collection. No one is safe from her as she has shown interest in titles from any part of the world. She currently holds 9 at the moment, and is still looking to add to this.

After Kris Statlander won the AEW Women's World Championship at All Out, the CEO has already hinted at being interested in the new champion and that she is keeping an eye on her already. Interestingly, Mercedes beat Stat twice last year with the TBS Championship on the line, so she technically has her number in the ring.

This may end up being an interesting clash, unless some other stars on the roster stake their claim to the title before her. Moné will also have to keep watch as she also has a target on her back for all the belts she holds.

