Newly signed AEW star shares honest opinion on company 

One of AEW's newest acquisitions recently shared their candid thoughts on their stint in the Jacksonville-based company so far. The star in question, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, was a much-lauded signing for the promotion, being regarded widely as one of the best in-ring competitors in the sport currently.

Speedball Bailey has had quite a successful start in the Tony Khan-led promotion since their debut and victory over The Beast Mortos last month on Dynamite. The former TNA X-Division Champion scored a controversial joint win with Ricochet to become dual contenders for Kenny Omega's International Title. Unfortunately, Bailey failed to capture the belt at AEW Dynasty 2025, with the stellar three-way match ending with The Cleaner pinning The One and Only.

As it stands, Speedball is still unbeaten in All Elite Wrestling in singles competition, and on April 9, they won 400,000 dollars alongside Mark Briscoe, Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight by beating Mortos, Ricochet and CRU in a multi-person tag bout. The Canadian has seemingly formed an alliance with The Jet, accompanying him backstage in a TV segment recently. Bailey and Knight are also scheduled to take on The Young Bucks this week on AEW Dynamite.

Mike Bailey reflected on their time so far in All Elite Wrestling on the latest edition of their vlog covering Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. They voiced their appreciation of what they have achieved in the promotion already and teased that even more is in store.

“I have been with AEW for nearly a month now, and it has been a wild month. I feel like I have done so much in just that short time, and I have a lot of time left in [All Elite Wrestling], and I’m super excited to see what the future brings,” said Bailey. [H/T - 411Mania]

Bailey and Knight were among those celebrating The Opps unseating The Death Riders for the World Trios Championships last Wednesday in Boston.

Announcements for AEW television this week

This week, AEW will be traveling to New Orleans to host Wednesday Night Dynamite. Besides the tag match pitting Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, fans in the Lakefront Arena will also witness a much-anticipated Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament semifinal between former TBS Champion Kris Statlander and former Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter.

Furthermore, a Tornado Tag match has been announced between CRU and Top Flight set to air on Collision: Playoff Palooza later this week.

