Nic Nemeth reacts to AEW star's post-Revolution transition: "Now you know what he's fighting for"

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) heaped praise on an AEW star post-Revolution pay-per-view and said that now fans know what he's fighting for. This is a valid judgment call, given what transpired.

At Revolution, Will Ospreay was involved in a brutal match against Kyle Fletcher inside a steel cage. He emerged victorious, and on Dynamite, he recalled how his partner, Alex Windsor, told him to be careful.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth said that now we know what The Aerial Assassin is fighting for.

“I know [Ospreay] is awesome at wrestling. I know he can go and do anything and could have wrestled last night. Limping or hurt or not, he would have done it, but instead we get a layer of character that shows like, if you're a casual watcher, he could do some crazy stuff, but now you know he's got a wife and a family at home. Now you know what he's fighting for, and now you know what he's looking to go for. Now even this guy is looking to prove himself again. Now we know all these pieces and I can be invested in him that much more, other than just a story with Kyle Fletcher.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Will Ospreay has a message for Jon Moxley

Will Ospreay and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley share a notable history. The two faced off in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2022, where Moxley emerged victorious due to a botched finish.

Ospreay has now discussed it, stating that the match was the reason he wanted to join AEW. He revealed this in an interview with Chris Van Vliet and said:

“It was a s**t finish because the referee f***ed up. It was meant to be a straight up one, two, three, and Moxley said, 'kick out,' so I said okay, but the referee still counted three ... for me there's meat on that bone." Ospreay said. "I've openly said he's actually one of the main reasons I wanted to come to AEW.”

Given how he is going, it will be no surprise if he faces Jon Moxley soon for the world title.

