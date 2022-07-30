Deathmatch wrestler threatens to ruin WWE Legend Ric Flair's last match

Former GCW Champion Nick Gage has threatened to invade WWE legend Ric Flair's retirement match on July 31, 2022. The Nature Boy is set to team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The People vs. GCW event took place in Nashville as part of Starrcast weekend. Two days before Flair's last match, Nick Gage came out to share his thoughts on the much-anticipated bout. He noted that the event will witness wrestlers from different promotions including IMPACT, MLW, and AAA, whereas GCW has been left out.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #PEOPLEvsGCW Nick Gage is pissed that there aren't any GCW wrestlers in the #RicFlairsLastMatch event, so he plans on invading the show on Sunday. Nick Gage is pissed that there aren't any GCW wrestlers in the #RicFlairsLastMatch event, so he plans on invading the show on Sunday.👀 #PEOPLEvsGCW https://t.co/hMr7xc1pG4

He then turned his attention towards Conrad Thompson, the producer of Starrcast V, who was sitting in the crowd. The 41-year-old stated that no one would be able to stop him from invading the match, not even Thompson, who walked away without uttering a word.

WWE legend Ric Flair discusses his feelings ahead of his retirement match

Ric Flair has taken a bold stage at this age to step inside the squared circle one more time.

The 73-year-old recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He stated that teaming up with his son-in-law is very similar to the duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio:

“I’m one of these guys that [calls it in the ring], but the guys in the ring know me. I got to hear the crowd, then I will know where to go," he said. "I’m not a plan a and plan b, but these guys are all excellent performers. I mean Andrade, who gets to wrestle with their son-in-law? How cool is that? It’s kind of like Rey [Mysterio] with his son, how cool is that?”

Ric Flair's last match is all set to start at 7:00pm ET tomorrow.

The event, scheduled to take place in Nashville, has a star-studded line-up aimed at entertaining fans. Apart from the main event, the show will witness Ric Flair re-uniting with his former stablemates from The Four Horsemen. The IMPACT World Championship will also be on the line at the mega show.

