"Every major wrestling promotion in the world will be involved" - Conrad Thompson discusses Ric Flair's retirement match (Exclusive)

Wooooo! The Nature Boy Ric Flair will be styling and profiling for one last time at the end of this month.

Flair, considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all-time, will appear in the final match of his legendary career in Nashville, TN on July 31. The event will be a part of Starrcast V and will be hosted by wrestling's number-one online voice, Conrad Thompson.

Thompson, the impresario of professional wrestling broadcasting, has had great success with this event in the past. His first Starrcast coincided with the world-famous ALL IN pay-per-view.

For Thompson, who has built a broadcasting empire, this is doubly important. He's not just a fan of the legendary icon; he's also his son-in-law. Conrad married Ric's daughter, Megan, in 2018.

In this exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Podfather informed us of what's in the works for Ric Flair's star-studded send off.

Thompson talked about what it means to him personally to host the event.

"It makes me happy for him, and it makes me happy for David Crockett," Thompson proudly said. "The original idea was to introduce the roast of Ric Flair in Vegas at Starrcast II, and he ended up being hospitalized and wasn't able to make it."

"So, we ended up doing a super show, and I was approached by some people about doing something bigger, and making an even bigger event. I still had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to do this for Ric. So we got involved with Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff and other folks like that to make this the biggest event we can."

Due to Flair's worldwide status as a pop culture icon, the event will feature celebrities from all walks of entertainment, not just wrestling.

"I mean, come on. He's Ric Flair. He's a leged to people not just in wrestling but in all walks of life. He transcends wrestling in so many ways. I don't think there's a person out there that doesn't know who Ric Flair is."

Many say that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is risking his health - and possibly even his life - by participating in this match. He had a health scare a few years ago and has decades of hard-living under his belt. At 73, those risks are very real.

There are others in the wrestling community who suggest this is a shameless money grab. They've even made the absurd assertion that the legend is somehow being taken advantage of by his son-in-law.

"Ric is Ric. He's going to do what he wants to do, and no one is ever going to talk him out of it. He's Ric Flair, for crying out loud. He's the greatest wrestler of all time, and he deserves this. He's not just my father-in-law, he's also my friend. And I wouldn't let him go out there if I didn't think he knew what he was doing."

"If I get to be a chance to give him that moment one last time? Then you better believe I'm going to do it."

Here's what Conrad Thompson is really trying to do...

He's writing a poem to pro wrestling, and a story in sports entertainment. Regardless of anyone's opinion? This is Ric Flair's party, and we're all pretty sure that he'll cry if he wants to.

For more information on Ric Flair's final match, check out starrcast.com for details.

