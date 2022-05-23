"I just had to get over the anxiety"- Ric Flair comments on his physical state prior to his in-ring return

Ric Flair recently shared an update on his physical state and in-ring progress prior to his wrestling comeback.

The 16-time world champion recently shocked the world when he announced that he would be returning to the ring after eleven years for one last match. Amidst concerns about his health, the WWE legend stated that he will make his comeback for Jim Crockett Promotions on July 31st.

While speaking on the Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show podcast, The Nature Boy commented on the current condition of his body. He shared that he is currently working on his pacing and is at 40 to 50 percent in terms of speed, even mentioning the pacemaker he currently has.

"What I’m working on now is the pace. I have to pick — when I started realizing I could take the bumps, that was at about ten percent, now I’m probably at about 40-to-50 percent. I’ve got two-and-a-half months [until the match], I’ll be 85 or 90 percent in terms of speed. Just picking up the pace. I just had to get over the anxiety of taking the bump. I was taking the first couple of bumps because I’ve got that damn pacemaker. I don’t need that to be unplugged any time soon. Not that they couldn’t fix it but," Flair said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero Next guest that I am honored to interview is the stylin, limousine riding, and the champion of champions….the legendary @ricflair ! Submit your questions to excusemevickie@outlook.com! Next guest that I am honored to interview is the stylin, limousine riding, and the champion of champions….the legendary @ricflair! Submit your questions to excusemevickie@outlook.com! https://t.co/p3GFNLh6PC

A formal announcement for Ric Flair's final match and lineup will be made on May 23rd.

Ric Flair confirms who will be a part of his final match

During the interaction with Vickie Guerrero, the WWE Hall of Famer also confirmed that he will be joined by fellow wrestling legends The Rock n Roll Express and AEW's FTR, as well as another unnamed wrestler.

"There are four people that I know are in it for sure: FTR and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and myself but the last person is working it out right now. Brand new robe, new tights, everything, one more time. Everything, yup."

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the wrestlers finally collide. It also remains to be seen who the final wrestler in the six-man tag team match featuring Flair will be.

