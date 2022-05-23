Ric Flair confirms WWE Legends and AEW duo as opponents for his in-ring return match

Ric Flair confirmed opponent for his final match is The Rock 'n' Roll Express.

The Nature Boy sparked rumors of a potential return to the ring when he posted a training video with Jay Lethal in May. Since then, it has been confirmed that the 73-year-old will indeed be making a comeback in the squared circle for one last time.

While sitting down for the podcast "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," the Hall of Famer stated that a formal announcement for the match will be made on May 23. He then confirmed that he will be competing in a six-man tag team match against The Rock ’n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) alongside ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He also added that another mystery name is in the works for the match.

"That would be Monday [when the match is formally announced] A tag match. There are four people that I know are in it for sure: FTR and Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and myself but the last person is working it out right now. Brand new robe, new tights, everything, one more time. Everything, yup." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Vickie Guerrero @VickieGuerrero Listen to "We are stylin and profilin with the legendary Ric Flair!!". anchor.fm/excusemevickie… Release of EP is in one hour! Listen to "We are stylin and profilin with the legendary Ric Flair!!". ⚓ anchor.fm/excusemevickie… Release of EP is in one hour! https://t.co/U7BBL0ZqTJ

Flair's last match took place in September 2011 during a TNA taping, where he competed against fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Concerns regarding Ric Flair's health

Amidst the return rumors, former WCW personality Chris Cruise posted a message concerning the superstar. In the post, he shared that he is worried since the former WWE Superstar has underlying health issues, even going as far as to say he will contact athletic commissions.

"Ric Flair should not be allowed to wrestle... He can't be stopped from doing so in states that don't have athletic commissions and licensing protocols, but insurance companies can step in and refuse to issue a bond to a promotion that books him... Simply put, Ric Flair returning to the ring is not wise. No how, no way. He's 73, in poor health, an alcoholic, and has a pacemaker installed."

Beyond the doubts and varying reactions, the match has already been finalized. For now, fans are eagerly waiting for the final match of the 16-Time World Champion.

Edited by Neda Ali