Former WCW personality trying to stop Ric Flair from wrestling

Former WCW announcer Chris Cruise is preventing Ric Flair from returning to wrestling.

The two-time Hall of Famer made headlines this week after reports emerged that he was preparing for a return to wrestling. The Nature Boy was seen practicing with AEW star Jay Lethal where he took bumps and traded moves.

Amidst the rumors, Cruise expressed his concern in a lengthy Facebook post. He talked about how the 73-year-old should not be allowed to wrestle, given his current condition. He also shared in the post that he has sent an email to the Maryland State Athletic Commission asking them not to issue a license to Flair.

"Ric Flair should not be allowed to wrestle... He can't be stopped from doing so in states that don't have athletic commissions and licensing protocols, but insurance companies can step in and refuse to issue a bond to a promotion that books him... Simply put, Ric Flair returning to the ring is not wise. No how, no way. He's 73, in poor health, an alcoholic, and has a pacemaker installed."

Dave Meltzer reported that Flair's potential in-ring comeback could be a six-man tag match. He is expected to team up with AEW's FTR in a match against Rock N Roll Express and another unknown wrestler.

Chris Cruise says Ric Flair needs someone to care for him

After news of his post started to spread, Chris followed up his thoughts in another post. In the caption, Cruise shared how the 16-time world champion needs someone to look after him. He then shared why he is involving himself with the legend's current situation.

"Sometimes adults don't care enough about themselves and they need others to care for them, to care about them more than they are able to care about themselves at that moment... I'm here because someone else stepped up. That's the kind of person Ric Flair needs now. We're not islands, we're not unto ourselves; we're part of a society that can benefit from our presence."

No official reports regarding The Nature Boy's return have been confirmed. As of this moment, news of his return remains speculation.

