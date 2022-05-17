STARRCAST V to be headlined by 'The Roast of Ric Flair'

Universally recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to have ever set foot in the squared circle, Ric Flair is set to be the headlining act at STARRCAST V.

Flair, a 16-time WWE Champion, is a larger-than-life personality who was ahead of his time. He continues to have a major influence in today's pop-culture.

On July 29, two days before he takes his final bow, The Nature Boy will take center stage at STARRCAST V for 'The Roast of Ric Flair', it has been announced:

“The last weekend in July is going to be Ric’s swan song in a professional wrestling ring, so what better way to send him off before his final match than giving him a proper roast?” asked STARRCAST creator and organizer Conrad Thompson.

#Starrcast @StarrcastEvents



He’s a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time Hall of Famer, pop culture icon & one of the greatest ever in the squared circle. On July 29th, he’s roasted!



Tix & PPV pre-orders on sale FRIDAY: The Roast of Ric Flair headlines #Starrcast in Nashville!He’s a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time Hall of Famer, pop culture icon & one of the greatest ever in the squared circle. On July 29th, he’s roasted!Tix & PPV pre-orders on sale FRIDAY: Starrcast.com The Roast of Ric Flair headlines #Starrcast in Nashville!He’s a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion, 2-time Hall of Famer, pop culture icon & one of the greatest ever in the squared circle. On July 29th, he’s roasted!Tix & PPV pre-orders on sale FRIDAY: Starrcast.com https://t.co/F2LFGwb5Uo

Thompson would go on to reflect on the WWE Hall of Famer's legendary career:

“Ric's career has transcended professional wrestling and made him a pop culture icon. You've seen his influence everywhere from sports to hip hop. He's done it all, except get roasted by some of his dearest friends and the most talented comedians in the world. That all changes on July 29th.”

jim varsallone @jimmyv3

"The Roast of Ric Flair” Set to Headline STARRCAST V at Nashville Fairgrounds July 29-31. @Cu_Comm @HeyHeyItsConrad @RicFlairNatrBoy

Ticket sales begin 12/pm EDT Friday, May 20th.

Also can watch via PPV This roast is fire."The Roast of Ric Flair” Set to Headline STARRCAST V at Nashville Fairgrounds July 29-31. @StarrcastEvents Ticket sales begin 12/pm EDT Friday, May 20th. STARRCAST.com Also can watch via PPV @FiteTV This roast is fire."The Roast of Ric Flair” Set to Headline STARRCAST V at Nashville Fairgrounds July 29-31. @StarrcastEvents @Cu_Comm @HeyHeyItsConrad @RicFlairNatrBoy Ticket sales begin 12/pm EDT Friday, May 20th. STARRCAST.com Also can watch via PPV @FiteTV. https://t.co/R1CY3HzA3f

STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world-famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE.

Presale tickets for those who have purchased past STARRCAST wristbands, will go on sale at 12pm EDT on Thursday, May 19th. Public ticket sales will begin at 12/pm EDT on Friday, May 20th at www.STARRCAST.com.

Preordering the event on FITE will also go live at 12pm EDT on Friday, May 20th. Fans who preorder the event on FITE will have opportunities for exclusive Ric Flair collectible merchandise.

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Prem Deshpande