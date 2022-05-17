Ric Flair confirms his in-ring return at the age of 73

WWE legend Ric Flair has confirmed that he will step into the squared circle to wrestle a match after 11 years.

The Nature Boy is a 16-time world champion with WWE, WCW, and NWA. He has also had stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling). His last match was on the September 15, 2011, episode of IMPACT, where he clashed against The Sting. During the match, he suffered a torn triceps and was indefinitely sidelined.

In December of the same year, Flair announced that he would never wrestle a match again. However, the Hall of Famer was recently seen in videos taking bumps with AEW star Jay Lethal, sparking rumors that he may be preparing for a return to the ring.

Flair took to Twitter to confirm the reports, stating that he will be making a return to in-ring action. The 16-time World Champion replied to a tweet from ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

He stated that he would be walking down the ramp "one last time" on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee, for Jim Crockett Promotions.

"The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!" Ric Flair wrote in his tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

It should be noted that no opponent for Flair has been announced.

Ric Flair has been training with Jay Lethal for his in-ring

return

The Nature Boy has recently been training with former ROH World Champion and current AEW talent Jay Lethal for his in-ring return. He has posted clips of his training on social media.

In clips uploaded to Twitter, Ric Flair can be seen taking bumps and suplexes. He stated in the caption that the most important thing in wrestling is the fundamentals.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star is known for his accurate impressions of many legends, including Randy Savage and Flair himself. He did a great impression of The Nature Boy on TNA TV, resulting in a comical "woo-off" between the two.

Lethal has previously stated that he sees Flair as his idol. The two have worked together in TNA and have even wrestled each other. Given their friendship and history, one might speculate that Jay Lethal could be Flair's opponent in the veteran's last dance in the wrestling ring.

What are your thoughts on this story? Are you excited to see the Hall of Famer don his wrestling boots again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha