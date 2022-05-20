Ric Flair's son-in-law talks about the Nature Boy's potential opponents

Ric Flair's son-in-law, Conrad Thompson, recently addressed speculation on who would be a potential contender against the 16-time World Champion in his first match out of retirement.

Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat recently issued a statement on his refusal to face Flair, citing that he had no plans to get back to in-ring action. Thompson stated his disappointment at The Dragon not facing Flair.

Recently, in an interaction with Wrestling Inc., Thompson stated the hypothetical opponents for Flair. He added that with WWE legend Ricky Steamboat refraining the match, there's endless possibilities on who the two-time Hall of Famer could face.

“So, we have had conversations, but ultimately that’s not the match you’re going to see, but I have never said what the match was going to be. So, when people are saying, ‘what’s the match now?’ Well, what was it ever? There’s a lot of hypotheticals, we could say hypothetically right now next year’s WrestleMania is The Rock vs. Roman, everyone has said that hypothetically, but when has WWE announced that? When has Rock said that? It’s all just conjecture at this point.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Conrad Thompson Is 'Disappointed' By Ricky Steamboat's Recent Statement (Photo Credit: MLW) dlvr.it/SQhsPs Conrad Thompson Is 'Disappointed' By Ricky Steamboat's Recent Statement (Photo Credit: MLW) dlvr.it/SQhsPs

Check out the interaction below:

Ricky Steamboat refused to face Ric Flair

The 16-time World Champion wrestled his last match in WWE at WrestleMania 24 against Shawn Michaels. Following his match against Sting at IMPACT Wrestling in September 2011, the Nature Boy retired from in-ring action.

In the same interaction with Wrestling Inc., Thompson expressed his disappointment in Ricky Steamboat refusing to play a match against Ric Flair.

"There’s no way for me to have that conversation with you and not be negative, or hurtful or rude and I am not going to comment on it because I think a lot of Mr. Steamboat and hold him in high regard. I know what really happened and he knows what really happened and I am disappointed that he put a statement out before we had an opportunity to put a bow on things. But, that’s not the whole story and what the whole story is, is nobody’s business I suppose.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

In addition to WWE and IMPACT Wrestling, the 16-time world champion was also associated with WCW. NWA and NJPW. Steamboat cited his disinterest in coming out of retirement and facing the Nature Boy. Who do you think should face Ric Flair in his first post-retirement match? Let us know in the.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Neda Ali