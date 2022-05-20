"I am disappointed" - Ric Flair's son-in-law on WWE legend's refusal to face The Nature Boy

Pertaining to the recent events of Hall of Famer Ric Flair coming out of retirement, Conrad Thompson stated his disappointment with Ricky Steamboat refusing to face The Nature Boy.

The 16-time world champion recently confirmed reports on his in-ring return. Rumors were afloat of Steamboat also coming out of retirement to fight Flair and FTR alongside The Rock 'n' Roll Express. But The Dragon has since doused those rumors saying he isn't returning to the squared circle.

During a recent interaction with Wrestling Inc., Thompson expressed his disappointment with Ricky Steamboat refusing a match with Ric Flair:

"There’s no way for me to have that conversation with you and not be negative, or hurtful or rude and I am not going to comment on it because I think a lot of Mr. Steamboat and hold him in high regard. I know what really happened and he knows what really happened and I am disappointed that he put a statement out before we had an opportunity to put a bow on things. But, that’s not the whole story and what the whole story is, is nobody’s business I suppose.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Moreover, he added that he was a fan of The Dragon but would not get in a "mudslinging situation."

“I appreciate his body of work very much and I am always going to be a fan of his, but I am not going to get into a, ‘he said, she said,’ mudslinging situation when it is someone that I know, like, and trust, and respect a great deal,” Thompson said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Check out the entire interview below:

Ric Flair announced his comeback in July this year

Flair wrestled his last match in September 2011 on IMPACT Wrestling against long-time rival Sting. Due to an injury, he was on hiatus again.

After having several non-wrestling roles over the years, the 73-year-old recently tweeted that he was indeed going to fight for one last time at Jim Crockett Promotions in Tennessee. Check out the tweet below:

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy



I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!



Now We Go To School!



WOOOOO!



TIX: twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… Marc Raimondi @marcraimondi Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… Legendary wrestler Ric Flair to step in the ring one final time in July, according to sources espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com The Rumors Are True! I’m Going To Walk That Aisle, Style And Profile, One Last Time! July 31st! Nashville, Tennessee! Jim Crockett Promotions!I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!Now We Go To School!WOOOOO!TIX: RicFlairsLastMatch.com twitter.com/marcraimondi/s… https://t.co/eVCaiefDpf

Flair has reportedly been training with AEW star Jay Lethal for his upcoming in-ring return. The two worked together during their time on IMPACT Wrestling. With Steamboat's refusal, it remains to be seen who steps up to fight The Nature Boy for one last time.

Edited by Angana Roy