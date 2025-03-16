Nigel McGuinness suddenly namedrops current WWE Superstar on AEW Collision

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:05 GMT
WWE AEW
Nigel worked for WWE in the past (Image source: Nigel on X and wwe.com)

AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness surprisingly namedropped a popular current WWE Superstar on this week's Collision. He mentioned the star's name alongside two other Japanese wrestling veterans.

Current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was referenced on AEW Collision before Katsuyori Shibata's match against Ricochet. The contest was part of the ongoing International Title eliminator series, with the winner being added to the four-way number one contender's match next week on Dynamite.

While Katsuyori Shibata was entering the ring, Nigel McGuinness recalled his history in Japan. The British commentator also mentioned Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi alongside Shibata. He described the trio as the Three Musketeers. This was not the first time McGuinness mentioned the three Japanese veterans together on AEW TV, but it was still unexpected.

also-read-trending Trending

Speaking of the match on Collision, Ricochet used his heel tactics to defeat Shibata and advance to the four-way number one contender's bout next week alongside Orange Cassidy and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

You can view a sequence from the bout below.

Nakamura recently lost the WWE United States Championship on SmackDown and is seemingly looking for a rematch. Meanwhile, some are speculating about The King of Strong Style's possible departure from the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the multi-time champion.

Edited by Pratik Singh
