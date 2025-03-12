Is Shinsuke Nakamura leaving WWE following his United States Title loss? Likely truth revealed

Last Friday on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura's reign as the WWE United States Champion came to an end after he lost the title to the man he originally beat for the belt, LA Knight.

With the Japanese star losing the title so close to WrestleMania 41, many now wonder if the former Royal Rumble winner's days in the company are numbered.

With no concrete evidence to suggest that is the case, veteran journalist Bill Apter addressed the rumors of Nakamura's departure from WWE during a recent Live Q&A for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

"From what I understand, he's staying. I would say bring his old music back though. I really do. I miss that. But from what I understand, he's staying in the WWE. That's the last that I've heard." [From 22:41 to 22:55]

If the veteran journalist's insight is to be believed, The King of Strong Style is not going anywhere. Losing the US Title might just be a minor setback in his feud with LA Knight.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been a part of WWE for almost a decade and despite having some big moments at the start of his tenure with the company, the opportunities for him to reach the main event scene once again have been few and far between. It will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for the star.

LA Knight on regaining the WWE United States Championship

After losing the United States Title at Survivor Series: WarGames last year, many fans were wondering if LA Knight's push as a top singles star would be coming to an end. However, these worries were quashed last Friday after he regained the United States Championship.

Speaking to Byron Saxton in a SmackDown exclusive interview, LA Knight gave his honest thoughts on what it means to win the gold for the second time.

“Two times. Two times, United States Champion. It was only a few years ago, I thought my career was never gonna go anywhere. I thought my career was kind of nearing its end, and here I am, all the sudden just taking off, all the sudden just winning the United States Championship not once, but twice." [H/T: Fightful]

With the United States Championship back around his waist, the chance for LA Knight to find himself in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41 next month seems all the more plausible.

