Backstage update on rumors of SmackDown star leaving WWE after nearly 9-year stint (Exclusive)

There seems to be a new update on the future of a major WWE SmackDown star. This would be the Japanese Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. According to the latest update, the former United States Champion is staying with the company.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, veteran journalist Bill Apter provided some new updates on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE SmackDown future.

"From what I understand, he's staying. I would say bring his old music back though. I really do. I miss that. But from what I understand, he's staying in the WWE. That's the last that I've heard." [From 22:41 onwards]

Nakamura's WWE status had been the talk of the wrestling world ever since rumors of him leaving the company first popped up on the internet. The rumors had escalated after The King of Strong Style dropped the United States Championship to LA Knight last week on SmackDown.

Speaking of LA Knight, The Megastar took a dig at Shinsuke Nakamura after taking the title from him last Friday on the blue brand.

"Double mint gum. Oh yeah, double mint twins, are they gonna be here? Nah, nah. But that’s okay because you got this man just dropping BFTs on everybody, turning three into two. Two-time US Champ, and there ain’t nothing anybody can do about it. Shinsuke Nakamura, you had a nice little reign in the shadows. Hope you enjoyed it, but now we’re bringing it out to the light like nobody else can. Once again, we can all pledge allegiance to the champ of the United States of America. Yeah," Knight said [H/T - Fightful]

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has next in store for LA Knight's second United States Championship run on the road to WrestleMania 41.

