Rumor killer on Shinsuke Nakamura leaving WWE after losing United States Championship - Reports

The wrestling rumor mill has been churning about the talks of Shinsuke Nakamura possibly leaving WWE. A recent update has now shed light on the ongoing speculation.

Nakamura had a forgettable night on the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber last week. He lost his United States Championship to LA Knight in the main event of the show.

From using a steel chair to accidentally blinding the referee with his poisonous mist, The King of Strong Style did everything he could to retain his title.

But The Megastar outsmarted his rival by catching him with a Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) onto the steel chair behind the referee's back to regain his United States Championship. This ended Nakamura's third run with the title at 97 days.

Immediately after, speculation became rife about Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE parting ways at the end of their current agreement.

Contrary to the latest speculation, Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful, has confirmed via his X handle that no such talks between the two parties had taken place.

"Nobody that I've talked to has heard this at all," Sapp said.

There's no official word on when the 45-year-old veteran's current contract expires, but he has been vocal about continuing in WWE for the foreseeable future.

Whether he will secure his spot on the WrestleMania 41 card this year remains to be seen.

