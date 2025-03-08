  • home icon
Triple H breaks silence as Shinsuke Nakamura drops WWE United States Championship on SmackDown

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:58 GMT
Triple H has reacted to shocking title change on SmackDown (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Shinsuke Nakamura (left), Triple H (right) [Image Credits: wwe.com & WWE on YouTube]

Shinsuke Nakamura's reign of terror ended on the WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber as he lost his United States Championship. Triple H has now shared his reaction to the shocking title change.

Shinsuke Nakamura returned to SmackDown tonight after taking a week off due to the passing of his 'older brother.' He put his WWE United States Championship on the line against LA Knight, whom he dethroned at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last year.

The two men had an enthralling back-and-forth contest in the main event. During the closing moments, The King of Strong Style tried to use a steel chair on The Megastar to cause a disqualification. However, the referee prevented that from happening as he took the chair out of his hands.

The Japanese star attempted to use the steel chair again, but LA Knight caught him with BFT on the chair to regain his title.

After the show, Triple H took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share backstage footage of himself posing with the newly crowned champion.

In the caption, he wrote the following message for The Megastar:

"L…A…Knight Yeah! #SmackDown," wrote Triple H.

Check out his tweet below:

Shinsuke Nakamura's reign ended after 97 days. Now that he is no longer a champion, it will be interesting to see if he will make it to WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Harish Raj S
