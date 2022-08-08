"No way I will EVER make peace with him" - AEW personality responds to a message from John Cena

One of John Cena's recent tweets caught the attention of AEW personnel, Jose The Assistant. The leader of The Cenation is one of the most highly active WWE stars on social media and is known for tweeting motivational messages from time to time.

One such tweet caught the attention of Jose The Assistant, who responded to Cena's message and used it as an opportunity to put Alex Abrahantes on notice.

In a recent tweet, Jose noted that he was never going to make peace with Abrahantes.

"Well @JohnCena I know this tweet is about the beef between me and @ontheairalex, but there is no way I will EVER make peace with him. Good try and good tweet though, watch us this Wednesday on #QuakeByTheLake for #AEWDynamite, Word Life." wrote Jose The Assistant

Jose's client and former WWE star, Andrande El Idolo, is currently feuding with The Death Triangle. A few weeks ago, he secured a huge win over Rey Fenix before introducing Rush as the newest member of La Faccion Ingobernable.

Rush was also victorious over Penta Oscuro on Dynamite and recently challenged Jon Moxley for the interim AEW World Championship. He will be teaming up with El Idolo for a huge tag team match against the Lucha Bros this coming Wednesday.

AEW's Andrade El Idolo was recently praised by Ric Flair

Andrade El Idolo recently teamed up with the legendary Ric Flair for his last match.

Speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Flair praised El Idolo and claimed that he is among the best in-ring performers today.

The Nature Boy said:

"His level of skill, the way he's passionate and his dedication to the business will take him wherever he wants to be. He's young, he's handsome, incredible physique and incredible athlete,"

In his last match, Flair and Andrade defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a brutal tag team match. The Nature Boy was also in the corner of the former WWE star's recent match against Carlito.

