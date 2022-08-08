"Top five performers in the business today" - WWE legend Ric Flair heaps praise on top AEW star

Ric Flair has lavished praise on AEW star Andrade El Idolo, citing him among the top five performers in the wrestling world today.

Andrade El Idolo has wrestled all over the world to establish himself as a prominent name. Given his background, he could be considered one of the most well-versed talents in modern wrestling. The former NXT Champion has certainly come a long way since his La Sombra days.

Andrade kept reinventing himself while scouring for better opportunities. After spending five years in NJPW and six in WWE, the 32-year old jumped ship to AEW last year. Throughout his travels, he's been able to carve a place for himself in every kind of turf, as Ric Flair pointed out recently.

Appearing on Lucha Libre Online, The Nature Boy stated that El Idolo's abilities and dedication would script his success everywhere:

"His level of skill, the way he's passionate and his dedication to the business will take him wherever he wants to be. He's young, he's handsome, incredible physique and incredible athlete," said Flair. (03:06-03:24)

The Hall of Famer further opined that the 32-year-old is one of the top five performers today:

"He'll do whatever he wants to do and right now, I feel he is one of the top five performers in the business today. He can back it up," he added. (03:25-03:36)

JoseTheAssistant @JoseAssistant



Admit it, ANDRADE EL IDOLO is secretly your favorite, and we all know he WILL be the face of



#AEWDynamite @AEW Put him up against anyone in any situation and @AndradeElIdolo will deliver every…single…time and have everyone talking about how GREAT HE IS.Admit it, ANDRADE EL IDOLO is secretly your favorite, and we all know he WILL be the face of #aew and a CHAMPION. Put him up against anyone in any situation and @AndradeElIdolo will deliver every…single…time and have everyone talking about how GREAT HE IS.Admit it, ANDRADE EL IDOLO is secretly your favorite, and we all know he WILL be the face of #aew and a CHAMPION. #AEWDynamite @AEW https://t.co/JbH2PjExRr

Ric Flair opened up about teaming up with Andrade for his retirement match

Ric Flair teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in his retirement match. The 73-year old concluded his wrestling career on July 31 with a victory.

While Andrade and Lethal executed the bulk of the match, Flair didn't shy away from taking bumps. Apart from delivering his signature bits, the Nature Boy bled profusely throughout the match.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair divulged his thoughts on wrestling alongside his son-in-law Andrade:

"I mean Andrade, who gets to wrestle with their son-in-law? How cool is that? It’s kind of like Rey (Mysterio) with his son, how cool is that?" said Flair. (read more here)

Andrade El Idolo is one of the top heels in AEW today. He recently joined forces with Rush to form the La Faccion Ingobernables stable. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Idolo in the coming weeks.

What's your take on Flair's opinions about Andrade? Let us know in the comments below.

