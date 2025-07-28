"No wonder she ran away from WWE," "Absolute cringe" - Fans in utter disbelief after Mercedes Mone wins another title outside AEW

Mercedes Mone continues to hoard championship gold, having just won another title outside of AEW. Fans have shared their reactions to the news on social media, with opinions being split over the erstwhile Sasha Banks' current booking.Mercedes Mone walked into the Globe Life Field stadium over two weeks ago at All In 2025 to challenge Toni Storm for her AEW Women's World Championship. Although The CEO had a ton of momentum on her side, it was The Timeless One who secured the victory after planting Mercedes with a Storm Zero piledriver off of the turnbuckles. The loss was also Mone's very first singles defeat on the All Elite Wrestling roster.Despite her setback at All In : Texas, Mone continues to reign as AEW's TBS Champion, not to mention the various other titles she currently holds across several international promotions. Now, news has broken that this past Sunday, the 33-year-old star defeated Diana Strong at the Polish company Prime Time Wrestling's latest show, All About The Mone, to become the new PTW Women's Champion and Bestya Women's Champion.Wrestling fans have since flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to Mercedes Mone's latest title win. A number of users criticized the former WWE superstar's dominant booking, although some also had praise for her being the latest wrestler to take up a &quot;belt collector&quot; persona.&quot;I don’t get what she’s trying to do with this gimmick,&quot; claimed a user.&quot;I have a question, does she defend all her belts or is this just a meaningless flex?&quot; - asked a user. &quot;This is getting out of hand [laughing emojis],&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;The Belt Collector [hands raised emoji],&quot; tweeted a fan. It remains to be seen when Mercedes will return to All Elite Wrestling television.Mercedes Mone recently defended a non-AEW title Mercedes Mone became the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion at the start of 2025 by defeating Mina Shirakawa in a title for title match at Wrestle Dynasty. She retained the strap against Kanji at RevPro High Stakes in April, and this past Friday at Summer Sizzler, she successfully defended the belt against Safire Reed.Whether The CEO will still be looking to become AEW's Women's World Champion when she comes back remains to be seen.