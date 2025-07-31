  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Cody Rhodes
  • “Nobody cares,” “Move on” - Cody Rhodes’ recent statement against AEW causes a major uproar among fans

“Nobody cares,” “Move on” - Cody Rhodes’ recent statement against AEW causes a major uproar among fans

By Karan Raj
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:36 GMT
Cody Rhodes used to be an EVP in AEW [ Images from WWE
Cody Rhodes (left) and Tony Khan (right). [Images from WWE YouTube & Tony's X]

Cody Rhodes made headlines recently for addressing his departure from AEW in early 2022 and making some strong comments against the promotion. Fans have since reacted to Rhodes' statements.

Ad

The American Nightmare, who is one of the founding members of the Tony Khan-led promotion, had earlier mentioned that he would never speak about his departure from AEW. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion chose to open up about his situation recently on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Cody admitted that there is indeed ''bad blood'' between the two parties and that he felt disrespected in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he also stated that there's ''clearly respect and love.''

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… that we built, feeling disrespected there… I wouldn’t stand for it," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter]
Ad

While the full interview has not been released yet, fans erupted on X after watching the above snippet, with many asking Rhodes to move on.

"Nobody cares. Move on. AEW better without him," one fan wrote.
"Move on, Cody," another fan stated.

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots taken from The Ringer&#039;s X]
Fan reactions. [Screenshots taken from The Ringer's X]

AEW recently dropped a Cody Rhodes reference

Last week, an iconic match featuring Cody Rhodes was made available on AEW's YouTube channel. This marked the first time the promotion referred to The American Nightmare in some time.

Ad

The match in question was Cody taking on his brother, the legendary Dustin Rhodes. The bout, which is considered an important piece in the legacy of the Jacksonville-based promotion, was part of the company's inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in 2019. It is worth noting that the match was iconic but gruesome and even involved both stars being busted open.

While Cody Rhodes has since moved on and become a vital cog in WWE, Dustin has remained in All Elite Wrestling and plans to retire in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the brothers ever reunite in a wrestling capacity before The Natural hangs up his boots.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications