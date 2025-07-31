“Nobody cares,” “Move on” - Cody Rhodes’ recent statement against AEW causes a major uproar among fans

Cody Rhodes made headlines recently for addressing his departure from AEW in early 2022 and making some strong comments against the promotion. Fans have since reacted to Rhodes' statements.The American Nightmare, who is one of the founding members of the Tony Khan-led promotion, had earlier mentioned that he would never speak about his departure from AEW. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion chose to open up about his situation recently on The Bill Simmons Podcast. Cody admitted that there is indeed ''bad blood'' between the two parties and that he felt disrespected in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he also stated that there's ''clearly respect and love.''“There’s clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love. But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends… that we built, feeling disrespected there… I wouldn’t stand for it,&quot; he said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter]While the full interview has not been released yet, fans erupted on X after watching the above snippet, with many asking Rhodes to move on.&quot;Nobody cares. Move on. AEW better without him,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Move on, Cody,&quot; another fan stated.Check out some other fan reactions below:Fan reactions. [Screenshots taken from The Ringer's X]AEW recently dropped a Cody Rhodes referenceLast week, an iconic match featuring Cody Rhodes was made available on AEW's YouTube channel. This marked the first time the promotion referred to The American Nightmare in some time.The match in question was Cody taking on his brother, the legendary Dustin Rhodes. The bout, which is considered an important piece in the legacy of the Jacksonville-based promotion, was part of the company's inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in 2019. It is worth noting that the match was iconic but gruesome and even involved both stars being busted open.While Cody Rhodes has since moved on and become a vital cog in WWE, Dustin has remained in All Elite Wrestling and plans to retire in the promotion. It will be interesting to see if the brothers ever reunite in a wrestling capacity before The Natural hangs up his boots.