“Nobody even knows him" - Fans react after Saraya (fka Paige) announces blockbuster AEW signing

Fans have shared their reactions to Saraya (also known as Paige during her WWE run) announcing a major AEW signing.

In a backstage interview on the February 23, 2024, episode of Rampage, the 31-year-old star said that her brother Zak Knight had signed with All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW Women's World Champion also claimed she intended to set him up with her former Outcasts team-mate, Ruby Soho.

Zak Knight had notably appeared on a November 2011 episode of WWE Smackdown. He teamed up with Tom LaRuffa and Andy Baker to lose to the Big Show in a three-on-one handicap match. He has worked in various other promotions, such as Real Deal Wrestling, NWF, and the World Association of Wrestling, which was founded by his father, Ricky Knight.

Knight has recently been active on AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. The 32-year-old star began his ROH career with a victory over Peter Avalon on December 20, 2023. He went on to pick up further wins over Jon Cruz and Aaron Solo in January 2024 and has expressed interest in pursuing championship gold in ROH.

Multiple fans took to X to share a screenshot of the backstage segment from Rampage featuring Knight and Saraya. The post elicited many responses.

AEW's Saraya sent a harsh message to Ruby Soho

In recent weeks, tensions had flared between Saraya and Soho over the latter's onscreen romance with 'Cool Hand' Angelo Parker.

The British star's attempts to sabotage the budding relationship culminated in Soho deserting Saraya during a tag match against Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander on the February 9, 2024, episode of Rampage.

During a backstage interview the following week on Rampage, Soho was confronted by Saraya and Harley Cameron. The former Ruby Riott revealed that she knew about her stablemate's recent actions, and stated that she wanted space from her.

Taking to X, Saraya responded to Soho's comments with a crude message.

"B****h." - wrote Saraya.

It remains to be seen whether the rivalry between Saraya and Ruby Soho leads to a singles match between the two women.

