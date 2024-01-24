"Nobody's gonna get over" - Former WCW Champion slams AEW President Tony Khan over major reason (Exclusive)

A former WCW veteran and champion has conveyed his criticism of AEW President Tony Khan over a particular but important reason.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, wrestling writer Vince Russo discussed the subject of AEW's massive but arguably oversaturated roster. The Jacksonville-based promotion has proven itself as a successful alternative, and its rise has allowed a number of stars to break out and thrive. However, it has not been without criticism.

Tony Khan has cultivated a reputation for recruiting talent from all over the world, having made blockbuster signings, including Jay White, Kota Ibushi, Aussie Open, Adam Copeland, and Will Ospreay in 2023.

The new year saw former ROH Women's World Champion Deonna Purrazzo becoming All Elite and debuting on Dynamite. Furthermore, speculations suggest that the company may also debut former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone soon.

Critics of the promotion have pointed out the company's over-filled locker room, which often results in stars being underutilized after a strong early push. Former WCW World Champion Vince Russo raised this issue while criticizing Tony Khan for not sorting out his priorities while booking his roster:

"Bro, that all goes back to, you know, we've talked about this many times.. He's got way too many people on the roster. He's gotta decide on, 'Who am I going with?', that's what he needs to decide on. But bro, he made that statement early on, I don't.. 'I'm not firing anybody, I'm not..'; oh, oh, oh, okay bro, then nobody's gonna get over because there's too many bodies." (4:52 - 5:16)

WWE will turn into AEW if it makes one mistake, according to veteran

A wrestling veteran has revealed his view that a certain creative mistake could "turn" WWE into AEW.

While reviewing the recent episode of RAW, wrestling writer Vince Russo shared his disagreement with the idea of new titles being introduced on WWE's programming. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo shot down Dr. Chris Featherstone's suggestion of bringing in Trios Titles in the Stamford-based promotion, claiming that the company already has too many titles:

“They just have so many championships now, like I said I couldn’t even have told you five minutes ago who were tag team champions.” [41:46-41:56]

Russo also brought up AEW to further support his argument. The latter promotion has often received criticism for having too many championships active on its television:

“They can do it bro, but man they’ll be turned into AEW,” said Russo. [42:09-42:13]

Are there too many titles in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.