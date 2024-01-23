WWE will turn into AEW if they make this mistake according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE RAW aired the latest episode from New Orleans, and it was the last episode before the Royal Rumble event. The show featured stars like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, among others. Reviewing the show, WWE veteran Vince Russo shot down an idea about titles in the company.

Vince Russo was the former head writer of RAW during the extremely successful Attitude era and also worked for other companies like WCW and TNA. At one point, he was even the officially recognized WCW Champion.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, host Dr. Chris Featherstone proposed an idea for a Trios Title in the company, which was immediately shot down by Russo. The veteran feels the company already has too many titles.

“They just have so many championships now, like I said I couldn’t even have told you five minutes ago who were tag team champions.” [41:46-41:56]

He even said that introducing more titles would turn the company into AEW.

“They can do it bro, but man they’ll be turned into AEW,” said Russo. [42:09-42:13]

The result of a match on WWE RAW didn't matter, according to Vince Russo

The show this week featured a tag team match between The New Day and Imperium. The match ended in a double count-out, but the action continued even after the bell rang. The two teams fought at ringside and even into the crowd. The brutal battle left all four men down at the end.

Speaking on the same podcast, Russo praised the action but said it didn't matter who won. He felt that the program didn't mean anything.

"Great house show stuff, bro. There's no stakes, this program doesn't mean anything. It doesn't matter who goes over. They're getting excited in the house with tables, this that, and the other thing."

After the massive brawl, Kingston challenged Intercontinental Champion Gunther to a title match next week. The match was later made official by the company. Gunther is in the middle of a record-breaking reign, and it'll be interesting to see if Kofi could be the one to end it.

It remains to be seen how WWE shapes up en route to WrestleMania 40.

