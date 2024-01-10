"Not Afraid To Get Physical" - Ric Flair calls out 60-year-old AEW personality

Ric Flair recently responded to a threat from All Elite Wrestling star, who vowed to confront him on his Dynamite return this week.

The star in question, Don Callis, expressed his changed feelings towards Flair on Twitter, admitting he used to idolize The Nature Boy. However, now he wants to physically confront and has no issues with throwing punches.

On Twitter, Don Callis conveyed the following message to the WWE Hall of Famer:

"I once worshipped @RicFlairNatrBoy. Now when I see him I want to beat the sh*t out of him. I have zero issues punching a senior citizen @AEW."

In response to Callis' comments, Ric Flair took to Twitter to warn the All Elite manager. Flair shared a clip from a recent Collision where he engaged physically with one of the WorkHorsemen, stating that he is not afraid to get in action.

"Not Afraid To Get Physical! Take Note @TheDonCallis! WOOOOO! #AEWDynamite."

The 74-year-old veteran, a wrestling legend with a career spanning decades, is considered one of the greatest in the ring. His charisma, microphone skills, and in-ring prowess have inspired generations.

Tony Khan excited about Ric Flair's role in Sting's retirement tour with AEW

All Elite Wrestling President recently expressed his thoughts on bringing the Nature Boy Flair to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an interview with News4Jax, the 41-year-old Tony Khan commended Flair and conveyed his enthusiasm for 16-time World Champion participation in Sting's retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling.

"It's great to have Nature Boy Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it's been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur," he stated.

As previously mentioned, Flair is making his return to AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. The Nature Boy revealed on Collision last week that he will support Sting and Darby Allin in their match against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, affiliated with The Don Callis Family.

The Nature Boy will continue to support Sting until the latter's retirement at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view. The outcome of the upcoming tag team match, featuring both Ric Flair and Don Callis, remains to be seen.

Do you think, along with Sting, The Nature Boy will also feature in his last match at Revolution 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

