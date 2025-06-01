"Not cool, Temu Orton. Not cool at all" - Fans erupt as rumor of backstage heat on AEW star after scary spot surfaces

It has been reported that a major AEW star is facing backstage heat after pulling off a spot that could have ended much worse. Fans have reacted to this, with some bringing up how he may not be worthy of his comparisons to Randy Orton.
Kyle Fletcher is considered to be one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the industry. Despite being under 30, The Protostar has already established a reputation in the ring and has been featured in several major feuds over the past year. Unfortunately, he got into a scary situation on Dynamite when a Powerbomb on the apron nearly resulted in Adam Cole landing on his head.
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that there was backstage heat towards Fletcher for the botch. Many brought up Cole's injury history, especially his dealing with some concussions that have put him on the shelf.
Some fans were not happy with what Fletcher did. Despite veterans like Shelton Benjamin comparing him to Randy Orton, they believed his performance was sloppy. However, some fans were more forgiving and mentioned how he should not be scrutinized as much, seeing as Cole ended up being okay after everything.
One fan suggested he might benefit from a visit to the WWE Performance Center.
Kyle Fletcher has revealed his next major goal in AEW
Kyle Fletcher has yet to win championship gold in AEW. The closest he has come is capturing the ROH World TV Championship and the Tag Team Titles.
He has been able to take down several major stars on the roster, so a title reign in the promotion is not a far-fetched goal. After his match with Adam Cole, which ended prematurely due to the involvement of The Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher has taken to X/Twitter to make a bold claim. He has vowed not to stop until he is champion.
The two may soon have their rematch in AEW, and he could pull off another major feat and win the TNT Championship.