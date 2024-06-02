"Not one AEW fan has said anything" - Vince Russo calls out double standards (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on last weekend's AEW Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View. The veteran pointed out some major flaws from the event.

Double or Nothing featured many important matches like Swerve Strickland against Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship, Malakai Black against Adam Copeland for the TNT Title, the Anarchy in the Arena Match, and much more. Despite a successful show, Vince Russo claimed that the fans don't remember anything that happened at the PPV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WWE Head Writer noted how no AEW fan has said anything about the risky spots from the PPV like Darby Allin setting Jack Perry on fire and the brutal Barbed Wire Steel Cage match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black.

"Here's the interesting thing, Chris. Think about this for a second. Not one AEW fan has said anything. Imagine if I wrote that. Imagine if Tony Khan hired me as a writer and my first week, I did those two things. But the AEW faithful, bro, ain't saying nothing. So like seriously Chris, my question to you is do you think even if they tried, they could run these people off? And what would they have to do to actually run these people off?" [1:34 - 2:17]

Tony Khan could sign Becky Lynch to AEW says former WWE employee

The Man Becky Lynch's WWE contract was reportedly set to expire on 1st June which makes her a free agent in the pro wrestling market.

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes that Tony Khan will get into the bidding war to sign the former Women's World Champion to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Here is what Carlucci said on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast.

"I think Tony would jump on, I think he would jump on Becky in a moment's notice, no doubt about it. And Becky and [Mercedes] Mone are really two different kind of characters, if you will. Becky's a hard worker. Mone doesn't seem like she works too hard," he said. [From 12:06 to 12:22]

Becky Lynch will reportedly go on a hiatus to be with her family for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see if fans see The Man jump ship and join All Elite Wrestling.

