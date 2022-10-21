CM Punk and AEW might not be on the best of terms after the conclusion of the post-All Out brawl, as a recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests. Fans are already up in arms about the news.
So far, it's been just under two months since CM Punk last appeared on screen and made his now ill-fated All Out media scrum rant. With the news that Punk's real-life friend and fellow backstage brawler, Ace Steel, was released by AEW, fans wondered if the star would follow suit.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW is currently considering instead buying out CM Punk's contract and effectively releasing him. Twitter has since exploded in anticipation and bereavement about the former world champion's future with AEW.
Most users seemed to immediately speculate about Punk returning to WWE since his stint with AEW may be over.
Not every Twitter user was happy about Punk possibly returning to WWE, but @SeanTheMark seems upset that things got to this stage at all.
Users like @ErothPathak believe that the veteran's possible WWE return would
Despite Meltzer's reports, a number of fans are firmly on CM Punk's side and voiced how they believe that AEW will fail without the former Second City Saint.
A handful of other Twitter users opted to instead voice how fed up they were by how dragged out the internal investigation was.
Other fans took the opportunity to voice their frustrations around CM Punk's run with the promotion and the consequences of the internal investigation.
Twitter user @scammedlord had some harsh words for CM Punk, and compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a bad reputation for being dramatic.
Despite all the fan reactions, AEW has currently not confirmed or denied the current state of their negotiations with the former world champion. Due to the size of Punk's name in the industry, the promotion will more than likely publicly announce the end result.
WWE legend Val Venis recently commented on CM Punk's heated AEW All Out media scrum rant
Punk's All Out media scrum rant is seemingly at the heart of the star's current issues with AEW. Fans were initially confused by the outburst and many questioned whether or not it was a work. Weeks later, the legitimacy of the rant is seemingly still under scrutiny, as Val Venis gave his take on the situation.
During his appearance on WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the veteran condemned Punk if the rant was unscripted and unauthorized:
"Shame on CM Punk if that was a shoot, if it was a work, I hope there's a good pay-off, because I think shunning that title like that for a childish little feud between wrestlers doesn't do the company any favours at all," Venis said. (7:52 - 8:07)
The veteran did note, however, that if it was a work that he considers it "genius." Unfortunately, if Meltzer's report is correct, the rant was in no way something that Tony Khan was remotely okay with.
