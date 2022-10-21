CM Punk and AEW might not be on the best of terms after the conclusion of the post-All Out brawl, as a recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests. Fans are already up in arms about the news.

So far, it's been just under two months since CM Punk last appeared on screen and made his now ill-fated All Out media scrum rant. With the news that Punk's real-life friend and fellow backstage brawler, Ace Steel, was released by AEW, fans wondered if the star would follow suit.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, AEW is currently considering instead buying out CM Punk's contract and effectively releasing him. Twitter has since exploded in anticipation and bereavement about the former world champion's future with AEW.

Most users seemed to immediately speculate about Punk returning to WWE since his stint with AEW may be over.

Alan Walshe @AGamer316 @nodqdotcom We have not seen the last of CM Punk in a WWE ring. Now it may be nothing more than for a HOF induction or a WWE game deal but CM Punk will be involved with WWE at some point @nodqdotcom We have not seen the last of CM Punk in a WWE ring. Now it may be nothing more than for a HOF induction or a WWE game deal but CM Punk will be involved with WWE at some point

AFKane @C4Raid @TheEnemiesPE3 Cm punk isn't gonna go to WWE with Hunter in charge. @TheEnemiesPE3 Cm punk isn't gonna go to WWE with Hunter in charge.

AshtonNMW @AshtonNMW @OoooYeeeah CM Punk in WWE is going to be the biggest return in the history of WWE ever. Single Handedly the greatest wrestler of all time @OoooYeeeah CM Punk in WWE is going to be the biggest return in the history of WWE ever. Single Handedly the greatest wrestler of all time

Not every Twitter user was happy about Punk possibly returning to WWE, but @SeanTheMark seems upset that things got to this stage at all.

Despite his past with WWE, could they accept him with open arms?

𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕠𝕨𝕤𝕜𝕚 @AaronWrotkowski It was also puzzling to me that WWE was so against CM Punk returning even with FOX willing to pay for it. That's not really Vince McMahon's way. He loves wrestlers returning to grovel at his feet. But Paul Levesque? The guy who never liked Punk? Maybe more his style. It was also puzzling to me that WWE was so against CM Punk returning even with FOX willing to pay for it. That's not really Vince McMahon's way. He loves wrestlers returning to grovel at his feet. But Paul Levesque? The guy who never liked Punk? Maybe more his style.

Erik V. Veras #AsukaSZN @WDEVV7 If CM Punk does come back to WWE, the question has to be asked: Will Triple H put his personal feelings aside, to make good business, with CM Punk? Because what would that look like? CM Punk has people in The WWE, that likes him. Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman. If CM Punk does come back to WWE, the question has to be asked: Will Triple H put his personal feelings aside, to make good business, with CM Punk? Because what would that look like? CM Punk has people in The WWE, that likes him. Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman.

Users like @ErothPathak believe that the veteran's possible WWE return would

Did Punk's gimmick work better in WWE?

Despite Meltzer's reports, a number of fans are firmly on CM Punk's side and voiced how they believe that AEW will fail without the former Second City Saint.

FPL FEED ⚽️🦁 @fpl_feed why would they cut his contract 🤡 @ringsidenews_ Only globally recognised guy they gotwhy would they cut his contract @ringsidenews_ Only globally recognised guy they got 🙈 why would they cut his contract 🙈🤡

martinmacflaite @martinmacflaite @WrestleTalk_TV Bucks and Kenny always want a win,and do their thing,truth hurts,Punk was on facts. @WrestleTalk_TV Bucks and Kenny always want a win,and do their thing,truth hurts,Punk was on facts.

𝕌𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕜𝕒𝕣 🇮🇳 @Real112RB

His work with MJF was a masterpiece.

We fans know his value.

Some issues can be fixed, I hope TK will handle it & looks like it is in progress. ROH promo & TS mentioning the Elite proves it. @ringsidenews_ Are u jealous?His work with MJF was a masterpiece.We fans know his value.Some issues can be fixed, I hope TK will handle it & looks like it is in progress. ROH promo & TS mentioning the Elite proves it. @ringsidenews_ Are u jealous?His work with MJF was a masterpiece.👌We fans know his value.Some issues can be fixed, I hope TK will handle it & looks like it is in progress. ROH promo & TS mentioning the Elite proves it.

A handful of other Twitter users opted to instead voice how fed up they were by how dragged out the internal investigation was.

Lito™️ @CarlosShabo @ringsidenews_ Time heals. A month ago i said yeah. Now its like who even cares. Let him heal up and take it from there @ringsidenews_ Time heals. A month ago i said yeah. Now its like who even cares. Let him heal up and take it from there

Other fans took the opportunity to voice their frustrations around CM Punk's run with the promotion and the consequences of the internal investigation.

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Tony Khan paying CM Punk out of his AEW contract: Tony Khan paying CM Punk out of his AEW contract: https://t.co/dNnOajv1tA

Carlos Orrego @CarlosHDTV @ringsidenews_ if he's going to poison the locker room, yes they should be done with him. @ringsidenews_ if he's going to poison the locker room, yes they should be done with him.

Twitter user @scammedlord had some harsh words for CM Punk, and compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a bad reputation for being dramatic.

Does Punk have similarities with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite all the fan reactions, AEW has currently not confirmed or denied the current state of their negotiations with the former world champion. Due to the size of Punk's name in the industry, the promotion will more than likely publicly announce the end result.

WWE legend Val Venis recently commented on CM Punk's heated AEW All Out media scrum rant

Punk's All Out media scrum rant is seemingly at the heart of the star's current issues with AEW. Fans were initially confused by the outburst and many questioned whether or not it was a work. Weeks later, the legitimacy of the rant is seemingly still under scrutiny, as Val Venis gave his take on the situation.

During his appearance on WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, the veteran condemned Punk if the rant was unscripted and unauthorized:

"Shame on CM Punk if that was a shoot, if it was a work, I hope there's a good pay-off, because I think shunning that title like that for a childish little feud between wrestlers doesn't do the company any favours at all," Venis said. (7:52 - 8:07)

The veteran did note, however, that if it was a work that he considers it "genius." Unfortunately, if Meltzer's report is correct, the rant was in no way something that Tony Khan was remotely okay with.

